Last week, in a social media post Brené Brown advised her readers to, “Stay awkward, brave and kind.”
When I read her post, I did a double take and thought, “Here’s a message I can get behind. Brave and kind are givens. I’ve thought about those for a long time, but I’ve never thought as much about the value of being awkward.”
Being awkward has always come easy for me.
I embraced awkward before it was cool, having figured out long ago that life offers so much more — in terms of relationships, experiences, rewards, laughter, fun — when I’m willing to be awkward. But then, being awkward comes naturally to me.
I remember years ago, I was around 33 and was at an event with a distant cousin’s very cool teenage daughter. She was charged with selling raffle tickets at the event. I said, “I’ll help you.”
I led us away and we began walking around, chatting with people we didn’t know in the quirky manner I had done many times in my life. I knew what to expect and knew that such outings could lead to interesting exchanges and memorable conversations. On the other hand, she did not know what to expect, and the experience turned out to be way out of her comfort zone.
Ultimately, we were not successful in selling raffle tickets. When we finished chatting with the group of guests, she said to me, “That was the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done.”
She was serious. I felt like I had done something wrong — and felt, well, awkward, even though, at the time, our exchanges with other guests at the event did not even register on my awkward scale.
A couple of decades down the road, I understand that evening much better.
That cool, calm and collected child I was with that night was also brilliant. She had been capable of organizing her life, for the most part, to avoid the awkward and embarrassing. Don’t worry for a minute about her. She’s done just fine in the years since, earning a PhD in physics, in fact. I wonder if she even remembers that night and what her take on it would be now.
In all likelihood, given the chance, I would still take her out on the raffle ticket selling excursion, but I would do so with more empathy.
Surviving the awkward is life-affirming, builds character and makes us better versions of ourselves, I believe. I’ve known people who had their share of awkward experiences and became so awkward-adverse that they stop interacting with people for the most part — or they turn to alcohol or drugs to lessen their cares about the avoiding of the awkward. And then, I’ve known others who realize awkward is where the magic lies.
Joni Orazio of Lafayette gave some insight into the situation I described above. She said awkwardness can depend on lots of factors, including when, where and the age of the person as to how the experience impacts (painful or pleasant or something in between) the individual and those around them.
“It’s fluid and complex. Imagine a teen awkward in a situation — like their physical skills in PE or dancing at a dance or an adult who is delightfully and awkwardly a breath of fresh air at a small dinner party surrounded by those who value them.”
I asked other friends for their thoughts on the value of being awkward.
Misty Derouen-Morgan of Lafayette said the value of being awkward is simply, “Everything.”
Sara Kleinpeter of Baton Rouge said, “The value of knowing your awkwardness allows you to embrace the awkward features of others. We are all awkward in one way or another.”
Carol Boudreaux, also of Baton Rouge, said, “Awkwardness demonstrates a certain vulnerability that reminds others to reach out and be generous of heart.”
Molly Alexander of Baton Rouge said, “I find that it attracts others and eases their own awkward anxiety. My awkwardness has allowed me to be of service to a lot of people.”
Meredith Disher of Lafayette said, “The value of being awkward is that it makes way for humility to grow. It reminds us we are not perfect. There are other perspectives that are of equal or greater value than our own. It reminds us that being perfectly imperfect is what makes us so uniquely interesting and valuable to the world around us. It is where acceptance originates.”