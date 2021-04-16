For all its beauty, last spring had a pall of grief tucked in here and there between the blooming flowers and dappled light. We didn’t know what was here or what was coming — and it was scary.
Like most everyone else, I had more time on my own and with my family than I had ever had before. I sought activities and moments of comfort, one of which was carving and printing linoleum blocks.
After a day of working, I would sit quietly on my patio, watching the beauty of the leaves dancing and river flowing, and I would carve scenes into linoleum. The most meaningful image I created was four dancing characters.
Once my husband helped me print it, I titled the piece, “We will dance together again.” I’ll own that as I carved the dancing figures, I shed a few tears. As the product of a Southern Baptist upbringing with minimal dance floor abilities, I still love those moments of abandon, dancing with people I love.
And last spring, I wasn’t certain when we would have that opportunity again. The pandemic has reminded me of the saying about children growing up — the days are long, but the years are short.
After all that time at home, the vaccinations came.
For me, the possibilities my second COVID-19 vaccination brought were as much to my perspective as my health. Once again, dancing with friends was possible.
So, I planned my own vaccination-only birthday party and scheduled it for several weeks after said birthday, giving folks opportunity to get vaccinated.
Years ago, I realized everyone was happier when I planned my own birthday party. Putting that burden on my husband was unfair. I know what I want and I love to plan a party.
So, I envisioned a yard party with games and dancing. I ordered a used croquet set from eBay. A friend lent us loads of other outdoor games. I decided to turn the giant tree stump in the corner of our yard (from the tree that Hurricane Delta knocked down) into a target and have some backyard axe throwing. I warned all my friends that they needed to be prepared for mud and appropriate shoes were a must.
The designated dance floor was between corn hole and croquet, under the live oak tree. And, the dancing playlist, you ask? Let’s just say that I’ll admit that I worked longer and harder on that play list than I did preparing for any test I ever remember taking back in my student days.
Even though it rained in the morning, the sun came out and left my backyard muddy, but manageable. Like last spring, when my friends started arriving, the sun was shining just right. Everyone had time to play games and eat before I coerced them into dancing with me on the grass/mud dance floor.
In case you’re curious, my dance playlist was in the specific order that I wanted the songs to play. The “We will dance together again playlist” topped out at six hours and one minute. The playlist starts with ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” followed by Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting,” and then “Uptown Funk,” but the list goes on and on. Sadly, last weekend, we were only able to make it through about three hours of the music (which, my friends, means there is more dancing in our future).
At any rate, we ended the party on the most epic of dances. Anyone who watched the Netflix series “Derry Girls” will remember the wedding scene in its second season, when all the guests did a special dance to a particular song. I watched that episode toward the beginning of the quarantine and, of course, had visions of doing that dance with friends and family.
When I realized that Hues Corporation’s “Rock the Boat” was on deck in my dance playlist, I knew I couldn’t ask my friends, even though they went to great lengths to cooperate, to sit in the muddy grass, as the Irish wedding dance required. Instead, I quickly thought, “We can sit and dance on my driveway.”
Which is what we did.
We sat in two rows down the driveway and did the dance to “Rock the Boat,” as seen in “Derry Girls,” in homage to Irish wedding dance scenes of the 1990s.
It was ridiculous and perfection all at once.
Just like I knew we would, we did dance together again — and more is on the horizon.