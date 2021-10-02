The Indigo Girls weren’t fibbing.
And the Mississippi's mighty, but it starts in Minnesota at a place that you could walk across with five steps down.
On the edge of Lake Itasca, the Mighty Mississippi is inches deep. If you visit late afternoon in early fall, the sun may glow like magic as knee-high, wood fairy-like children scamper and splash across the river creating beauty that’s hard to grasp. Their parents may stand on the edge of the start of the great river and not realize the splendor in front of them, because they are tired. Watching those children play in that clear water may make you wonder many things — including how long each drop will take to find its way down to the places you know well, where the water is muddy and murky from carrying so much. You may feel a strange, but false, sense of ownership, of this water that you know in ways the people there can’t understand. They see it as pure and clear, suitable for children. You know what will happen as it moves on.
Last week, my husband and I returned home after Carl 2021, our monthlong trip, covering 15 states and 6,359 miles. Our stop at Lake Itasca State Park was one of my favorite parts of the trip. Having lived the bulk of my life near the Gulf of Mexico, I jumped at the chance to visit the headwaters of the Mississippi. Once there, I almost jumped across it in one fell swoop.
As my dad used to say, “Ain’t no step for a stepper.”
My husband and I love road trips, especially ones the two of us take together. Our trips, for the most part, are peaceful and fun. We’ve been married almost 28 years. Time smooths a lot of edges. On our road trips, we’ve learned to give each other a lot of space, understanding and plenty of room for quiet and for the quirks and idiosyncrasies that might drive others bonkers.
We’ve developed unwritten policies that make our trips work better. For example, we plan our trip so that, on most days, we drive no more than five hours. That short length often has us stopping in off-the-beaten-track places, with time and energy to experience the place. We eat at locally owned restaurants — and even in tiny towns, I look for interesting things to see or do. As we drive to the next place, I go online and am a maniac about finding and booking discounted hotels or making sure we’ve properly synchronized our watches with the friends we’ll soon be visiting. I handle snacks and audio controls — and my husband insists on doing all of the driving.
I’ve made peace with his insistence on driving. I drive the conversation, listen to books, improve my techniques of taking photos at 70 miles per hour and nap. I’m not a napper in non-road-trip life. So, road-trip naps are special.
Most of the time, he and I work together well. We rarely have a discouraging word — which was befitting when, on Carl 2021, we drove by a road sign in North Dakota that showed us the way to Home on the Range. (Just so you’ll know, the skies were cloudy that day.)
On this trip, we had a week apart. While I was on my all-women rafting trip, he headed further westward, following the Oregon trail to the coast to visit friends. We reconnected in Clarkston, Wash. and headed north to visit friends in Montana.
Here are our big takeaways from Carl:
• Leaving Louisiana in September is a great idea.
• Incorporating time to visit old and dear friends along the way makes everything better.
• Visiting Canada these days is complicated and requires expensive COVID testing to get in and to return to the States (so we drove across Montana and North Dakota instead).
• Montana is wider (and more beautiful) than you may realize.
• When one finds oneself in Pocatello, Idaho, stop at Elmer’s just across the street from Idaho State University. From there, one course of action is clear. Order a German pancake with lemons. Ask them to hold the syrup and bring sugar instead. Immediately spread the whipped butter on said pancake. Sprinkle a pack of sugar on the pancake (it will dissolve into the butter). Squeeze three lemon wedges, careful for the seeds, over the sugar and butter on the pancake. Eat and experience five minutes of nirvana minimum.
• On a street corner in Minneapolis, taking a nothing day and making it worthwhile is still possible.
The biggest takeaway wasn’t new. Carl 2021 again reminded us that big things can start small, that seeing new sights is good for our heads and hearts. To quote my friend, Kelli Kaufman, “Travel makes shift happen.”