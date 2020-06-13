After months of touchless, faceless exchanges while staying home, the last week has been fascinating, beautiful, full of lessons and also exhausting in its own way. It has been a week of origami, community, collecting and hanging cranes.

The time since the pandemic started has had plenty of lessons and hardships, but like the rugged dessert, once you stay there for a while, this time has had its own beauty.

Throughout this week, people who made (or worked with a group of people to make) at least 40 cranes brought them to my home. We have now installed the community senbazuru, 1,000 cranes, in Parc Sans Souci, downtown Lafayette. A senbazuru represents peace, hope and healing. (In fact, we collected 1,280 cranes, but since we need a whole lot of peace, hope and healing, I figure the extras won’t hurt a thing.)

During the quarantine, I knew I missed other people and had lost sight of the joy that comes with interacting and laughing with those I love outside my family. I had not realized how accustomed I had become to quiet, uninterrupted time. The burst of energy that came with crane drop-offs from people who had poured their hearts into folding cranes was wonderful and exhausting at the same time.

I asked those who folded cranes to share their thoughts and lessons the experience inspired.

Bonnie Kidder said she was drawn to this activity “mostly because it is one small part of a bigger project.” She recognized that “no specific directions on how to fold were given, so the resulting cranes may be different sizes and colors and possibly even folded differently.” She correctly figured out the lack of instructions were deliberate and “part of the ‘assignment’ — for each person contributing to do so in his or her own unique way.”

Kidder shared that similarly “each person must contribute measures, in his or her own unique way, to end racial injustices.”

Pat Hill, 75, said she learned that at her age and after fighting cancer, she “can no longer do a lot of things in one day. I knew this before but this project just brought this home to me more.”

She learned “that even if I am slow, I can still learn something new” and that it is humbling “to have to ask for help because I've always considered myself very independent, but now I cannot be in stores or even finish 40 folded cranes, but I learned that all I have to do is ask and the help comes from wonderful people.”

Susan Allardyce said she “learned that without patience there can be no precision,” (and she taught that to her son). She learned (and taught me) that a group of cranes is called a “sedge” and that “the memory of 11-year-olds is amazing.” After making one crane with her instructions, her son recalled the steps almost perfectly the next day. He now wants to start an origami club at his day camp.

“The adults I tried to teach gave up quickly, but the children persevered,” Allardyce said. “When five adults quit in frustration before making their complete cranes, I fixed each one on my own and later told my kids about it. I explained that origami is actually pretty forgiving. Mistakes are OK, and they can be fixed.”

Lori Petrie said she learned patience.

“I found that it was cathartic in a way to just clear my mind and fold,” Petrie said.

Elizabeth Lyons, a self-proclaimed “recovering perfectionist,” said she was worried she wouldn't get the cranes quite right “but realized after a few attempts that although making sharp, crisp folds was lovely, the imperfect ones were just as beautiful.”

Lyons said seeing her young children fold cranes was wonderful — “to see their little hands and minds at work, picking up the way so quickly. I liken making cranes to therapy, seriously. It was just the thing we needed in our busy active household.”

Peggy Giglio said she learned that “small acts by individuals, masterful and imperfect together, can add up to something big” and that it is “fulfilling to put your heart into what you are doing.”

Giglio recognized that focus brings meditation and prayer.

“We placed thoughts of healing and peace for our country, its citizens and our world in our hearts as we made cranes and the rhythmic folding became our own peace,” Giglio said.

Margaret Simon, of New Iberia, also participated in our senbazuru, which now hangs in Parc Sans Souci. She said keeping her fingers busy helped calm her.

“Most of my cranes were made with paper I gel printed,” Simon said. “I poured my concerns into their wings and they will take them and turn them into a creative expression of peace.”

Simon was so inspired by the experience that she has launched a similar effort for New Iberia. If you would like to make and contribute a strand of 40 cranes for the New Iberia senbazuru, please drop cranes off at Paul Schexnayder Gallery at 335 W. St. Peter St. in New Iberia.