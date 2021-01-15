Storytelling always draws me in.
Back in November 2017, I went to Scotland and ended up at a workshop at the International Storytelling Festival in Edinburgh. Sitting on the floor with people from all over the world, we divided into small groups and talked through prompts, leading to laughter and greater understanding.
A fellow named Tinkler from South Africa was in my group. He was the leader of a nine-person music/dance group called The Champions. I had seen them perform already and knew this was their first trip out of South Africa.
On the cold Scottish morning, the South Africans could not get warm. Even still, the cold was not what amazed them most. Our meeting room was lined with tables covered in pastries, teas, fruit and cereals.
“We usually eat once a day in good times. Sometimes, we don’t eat for three days — this is usual,” Tinkler said, as he waved his arms pointing to the food. “Here people eat three times a day — or more. Food is everywhere.”
Tinkler and I had the kind of conversation that morning that made me know we would stay in touch. I was right, but I could not anticipate the level of involvement I would come to have with the group of entertainers from a small township in South Africa.
In 2019, The Champions were accepted to Edinburgh’s The Fringe, considered by many to be the greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. Pre-pandemic, for three weeks in August, Edinburgh welcomed artists from all over.
The problem, for The Champions, was finding the funds required to get back to Scotland. After much ado, they did not make it to The Fringe.
They were then accepted to U.S. festivals that would pay for their travel, but they could not get visas to come.
Visions of becoming the next Ladysmith Black Mambazo began to slip.
And then, things got worse.
The pandemic hit. Local performances were cancelled.
In August, Tinkler contacted me saying he and the many students who trained as part of The Champions were hungry with no food on the horizon. What’s more, most of the students depended on The Champions to help provide food for their families.
A part of me thought, “Look, we met at an event three years ago in Scotland. I have a lot of empathy for this dire situation, but I am not sure what I can do to help.”
And yet, that did not feel like a good enough answer.
I suggested he and his group put together a short show. I would share it live on social media and maybe friends would donate a few dollars — which could go a long way there.
In September, that’s what we did.
Mind you, Tinkler did not have a reliable cell phone or WIFI. Pulling off the “show” was more than I bargained for, but somehow the stars aligned.
Friends donated $400. The group and their families were able to eat for two months. I knew the plan was not sustainable and advised Tinkler to use a part of the money to figure out a way to plant a garden.
Initially, he was skeptical.
He mispronounces my name every time he says it, giving the J a Y sound — calling me “Yawn.”
He said, “Yawn, we are entertainers. We don’t know anything about growing food.”
I said, “You are also hungry and have time and now the capacity for resources to buy seeds and the tools you need to plant a garden.”
I told them to find some older women who know about growing things.
And so, he did.
We did another live social media “show” in November, with more friends donating — and The Champions showed us how their growing gardens.
Last week, Tinkler scheduled a video call to show me the bounty of their gardens. They are growing millet, ithanga (similar to squash) and something similar to spinach. The plants are high now and the one similar to spinach is ready to harvest.
“We are so happy to eat what we sow,” Tinkler said as he toured me around the two gardens.
He’s working with village elders to determine what to grow next. He said the food they grow tastes better than food they buy.
Yet, in the broader picture, there is still not enough food. Plus, COVID-19 is ravaging their village. With little medical care available, they are turning to herbal supplements to treat the virus. Tinkler believes twice-a-day wormwood-steam baths helped him recover from COVID, so he is considering growing the herb wormwood too.
He asked for my advice.
I’m unsure what steps I took that put me in a position of advising a South African villager on which herbs to grow to treat a global pandemic.
Nonetheless, I researched and advised him not to use too much wormwood — and never to use it for more than three weeks.
Then I reminded Tinkler that I’m no expert and that I’d stick with growing spinach.
He looked at me and laughed and said, “Yawn, I am an entertainer, but look, thanks to your friends, I can grow things too.”
These are interesting times stretching us all. In the years to come, we will all have stories to tell.