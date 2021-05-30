They did not get off to an early start.
Truth was, we knew they wouldn’t.
Still, last week when my husband and 23-year-old daughter, Greer, finally closed the trunk, said their goodbyes, hopped in and drove around the corner out of sight, I was full of mixed emotions.
Of course, first and primarily, I was happy for her.
She has earned a fellowship and teaching assistantship to go to graduate school at the University of South Florida. She’s worked hard for it and is ready to pave a new path. None of us expected her to spend the past year back at home with her parents, but we are so grateful for the extra time we’ve had together. I stood there on the side of the road, reflecting on how much she’s grown up and the laughter we’ve shared.
I also was feeling lots of happiness for my husband — that he got to have this experience with our first-born child.
But, of course, there was something else going on too for me. I wouldn’t be a proper mother without feeling all sorts of wistfulness. The line that kept coming in my head was from the Rod Stewart song, “Forever Young.” I kept singing, “And when you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well.”
I couldn’t think of that line without remembering and realizing the truth of the next one: “For all the wisdom of a lifetime, no one can ever tell.”
Whether we’ve done enough is hard to say, but we’ve done the best we can do. We’ve equipped her with all the tools we’ve known to offer. I know she’s approaching the move and what is the equivalent of the advent of a new phase of responsibility (dare I say, adulthood?) with some degree of trepidation.
By late afternoon on the day of their departure, I called to see how far down the road they had made it.
Greer answered the phone and said a line that anyone who has driven across the country, or partway across the country, can appreciate.
She said, “The trees have started to change.”
I was also 23 when I loaded up and drove the other direction to parts unknown.
I remember that exact realization.
“The trees here are different,” I thought as I moved on across the country. I felt like Greer recognized the metaphor behind acknowledging the changing landscape. I also believe I could hear a note of apprehension in her voice as she tried to absorb the full range and impact of the changes ahead — and the unknown.
Because of COVID, she had not had the opportunity to visit the campus of her new university. In fact, neither she nor my husband had ever been to Tampa. Nonetheless, they found their way, with no problems, and got her checked in to the new apartment. They then unpacked and headed for Ikea to get the rest of the necessary staples. She bought a new shower curtain, lamp, book shelves, blinds and more. My husband even bought her an electric drill and taught her how to use it.
She and her roommate had texted before Greer arrived, but they met for the first time on Greer’s first day in Tampa. Fortunately, her roommate is originally from the Tampa area, knows her way around and has already been full of helpful tips, advice and restaurant recommendations.
My husband stayed for the better part of the week helping to get her settled. About the same time he got home now, she officially changed her city on Facebook, which makes the 775-mile move official. With the change in city, she also shared a song by Taylor Swift called “Never Grow Up.”
It includes the following lyrics: “So here I am in my new apartment in a big city, they just dropped me off. It's so much colder than I thought it would be so I tuck myself in and turn my nightlight on.”
After I listened to the song, I sent her a new nightlight and held her in my heart, hoping she finds her inner nightlight whenever she needs it.
Shortly thereafter, she video-called to show us the new blinds she had hung using her fancy new drill.
The world is her oyster.
COVID delayed our empty nest, but here we are — praying birdie No. 1 is aflight among trees that are indeed different from the ones she’s known for so long, but I hear birds survive just fine there too.