Easter morning is the perfect time to consider the events of the past few weeks — those close to home and those far away. On this day in particular, many of us can’t help but think of the legendary phoenix, the mythical bird that dies in a fiery funeral pyre. After its death, the phoenix rises magnificently from the ashes and flies away.
The fire and destruction of Notre Dame and the deliberately set fires of the churches in St. Landry Parish have taken a toll on many of us. Intellectually, we know that nothing is permanent, even a cathedral that’s been one of civilization’s anchors for nearly a thousand years. Yes, we live in a world full of woes, but with each of the losses associated with holy places, many of us felt a type of grief. In times of local or global heartbreak or sorrow, we understand how many are feeling and the importance of being gentle with each other is natural.
Thankfully, we’re programmed to be kinder to those who are grieving. The trouble is that we don’t always know who’s grieving — it could be the guy in the car that pulled in front of you at the intersection or the person behind you in line at the grocery store. Maybe the answer is to remember that we just don’t know what most of the people around us are going through. Being gentle and kind is a part of the answer — a sentiment that reminds me of my favorite bit of news from the past week, which came late Monday in the form of a tweet from Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris.
She wrote: Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaus qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaine humaine pour sauver les oeuvres de #NotreDame…,” which translates to, “Thanks to the Paris Fire Department, the police and municipal agents who tonight formed a formidable human chain to save the works of Notre Dame.”
She went on to say, “The Crown of Thorns, the Tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place.”
My favorite four words of Mayor Hidalgo’s tweet are: “a formidable human chain,” — would that we all be a part of such on a daily basis.
I have this vision of those people in Paris, in a long line on Ile de Cite, crossing one of the bridges over the Seine all the way to City Hall. In my vision, I can see each person cradling one treasure after another, passing it on to the next person in line. According to many sources, Father Jean-Marc Fournier, Chaplain of the Paris Fire Department, was on the hot end of the human chain, locating the most precious relics amidst the fire, rubble and molten drops of lead falling all around.
I do not believe my vision is overly dramatic. In years to come, we’ll learn more. No doubt, movies will be made about the rescue, both documentary and narrative accounts inspired from the actual events. I am grateful no one in that formidable human chain was seriously injured and can’t help but marvel at what they accomplished.
I also can’t help but consider the amazing feats the rest of us are capable of — especially if we create formidable human chains, not only in times of emergency but on every day. To be like the heroes of Notre Dame requires courage — both to suggest such a solution and to complete the task.
This week as I flipped through photographs of time we’ve spent in Paris. I came across a photo of a Parisian friend and our younger daughter, Piper, from 2009. She was 7 then. She is now 17. In jest, I asked my friend, “How is it that in the time that’s passed Piper has grown up, but you and I have stayed the same?”
Another friend, Barbara Benitez, was able to explain the conundrum. “As we age, God allows our eyes to dim just enough that we no longer see defects in ourselves or in others,” she said. “And the world becomes a much lovelier place indeed.”
I believe what Barbara is referring to is called grace — and today is a good day to consider just that.