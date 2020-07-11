Cope.
Though finding a way to cope is vital, simply grappling with the issues at hand has never been my goal.
To push beyond the barely-making-do stage, my go-to coping mechanism is researching. There is no need to even point me toward the rabbit hole, I will find it and jump in gleefully. Maybe researching distracts me just enough to push through the most difficult moments. It makes me feel like I’m productive.
On the other hand, being armed with all the information my research gleans doesn’t always make a difference — and sometimes even leads to frustration — like when this pandemic began.
With friends and acquaintances in quarantine in China in January and February, I dove headfirst into researching the possibilities. I’ve never been a so-called “prepper,” by any stretch of the imagination, but in February I ordered gloves, industrial-strength cleaning supplies and bought a 50-pound bag of rice. I planted seeds. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I knew something big was coming our way.
I told my friends and family, only to later realize they thought I was seriously overreacting.
When trudging through difficult times, I’ve innately channeled the sentiment Mary Oliver expressed in her poem, “Don't Hesitate.”
If you suddenly and unexpectedly feel joy, don’t hesitate. Give in to it. There are plenty of lives and whole towns destroyed or about to be. We are not wise, and not very often kind. And much can never be redeemed. Still, life has some possibility left. Perhaps this is its way of fighting back, that sometimes something happens better than all the riches of power in the world. It could be anything, but very likely you notice it in the instant when love begins. Anyway, that's often the case. Anyway, whatever it is, don' be afraid of its plenty. Joy is not made to be a crumb.
My friend, Pamela Jenkins, a research professor of sociology at the University of New Orleans, reminded me of Oliver’s poem this week when I asked, via social media, about effective means of coping during difficult times.
Her poetic aide-memoire was just what I needed — the most important line of Oliver’s writing, for me, is, “Still, life has some possibility left.”
Even so, I’ve noticed lately that processing the chaos the world offers has led me, from time to time, to imagine worst-case-scenarios. Another friend, local filmmaker Allison Bohl DeHart, says she suffers from the same thing.
“Lots of internal processing, reading, thinking, reflecting, listening, followed by verbalizing the worst-case scenario fears and situations to my husband,” DeHart wrote. “Most of the time I come up with ‘if this, then this’ plans in my head, that help calm me down. But usually if I say the worst out loud, I feel better. If I don’t say my fears out loud, things play on a loop for me and worries grow bigger than they were before.”
Though many cope in silence, she and I share the need to say it out loud. Doing so helps me process the fears or possibilities — and get to a better place. Little by little, saying things out loud takes the edge off or helps me see a way through.
The online discussion, prompted by my asking what coping mechanisms people use to make it through uncharted waters, continued when Mike Bourque, a friend studying clinical mental health counseling at the University of North Texas, mentioned that he taught a class on finding better ways to cope this week.
“Without goal-setting the person is a sinking ship as they take a beating from waves of doubt and uncertainty,” he said. “With the world's current environment, setting small goals is more valuable than projecting too far out.”
He said he worked with students on deciding if they wanted to steer their ship for this week or to focus on just today.
Dianne McLaurin, a librarian friend in Mississippi, said a friend gave her a journal when she was going through a tough time. The journal had a Franklin D. Roosevelt quote on the cover — “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.”
I agree with the sentiment, but based on the rough waters these days bring, I sometimes wonder just how skilled a sailor many of us need to be!
And yet, I go back to the sentiment of the possibilities that life offers — that bridge between coping to something better.
Hope.