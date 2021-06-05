I had been planning all week to host a group of ladies for a potluck dinner and a meeting. They were to arrive between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
In my typical fashion, I started getting things ready around 5:30. I love a deadline. For whatever reasons, I enjoy the flurry of activity required to get ready in a time crunch. Truth be told, I get a little thrill in the process of transforming things quickly.
My preparations don’t always work out so fortuitously, but on Thursday night the stars aligned. At 6 p.m. on the dot, I was ready.
The house was clean. The table was set. The ice was in the bucket. The food I was contributing was ready. The music was playing.
After the whirlwind of activity, the time had come for the event to start. Yet, no one had yet arrived.
Everything was calm.
I recognized I was in those in between moments.
The quietest moments my home knows are the minutes between when a party is supposed to start and the first guest’s arrival. They are empty moments full of anticipation.
For sure, they are some of my favorite moments.
Those are the moments when I am most present. I am able to appreciate that time, place and what’s around me — the smells of good food, the sights of pretty flowers, the feeling of being tired but happy, the sound of a song I love, the anticipation of the next one on the playlist I created, and, of course, the lingering tastes of stolen bites of goodness meant for later.
In those in-between moments, I’m able to savor all the senses.
In Japanese, the word “yohaku” refers to a space that has been consciously left empty. As I understand, yohaku represents a pause or a blank point and implies meaning in the absence of words or forms.
Designers refer to it as negative space.
The space in between.
Sometimes what’s missing is the reason. For example, with a comb, the empty space in between the comb’s teeth are the reason the comb is useful. The empty space of a cup is why it is created. For me, the empty space of a piece of paper is full of possibilities.
I remember once I was standing in the street, looking at my home, contemplating renovations. My neighbor, who happens to be an architect, walked up. I explained the options I was considering and said, “We could build a wall there and put more windows on the left — or I guess we could just leave that wall blank.”
He said, “Ohhh, a big white empty wall would be beautiful.”
Until that moment, I had never contemplated the beauty of a big white empty wall, but I understood what he meant.
No doubt, he is a fan of yohaku and the school of less is more, a phrase I now know is attributed to architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.
For decades, my husband has said, “The secret to great art is knowing when to stop.”
More isn’t always better.
Anyone who knows me can verify that the notion of restraint does not come easy for me. However, as the years pass, I realize that I’ve come to appreciate the way that something left out, something empty or a blank space has its own kind of beauty.
I also recognize the privilege that statement represents.
For sure, finding beauty in emptiness is easy when one’s heart and spirit are full — and there’s no question about the next meal.
Even so, I believe recognizing the beauty of empty spaces, physical and in time, is a practice that makes each of us better versions of ourselves.