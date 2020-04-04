Until now, I had only cried one other time during the Covid-19 experience — and that was when I first realized the extent of the crisis in Italy and watched a video of Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma.

Crying during Nessun Dorma is a litmus check on one’s capacity to feel, so my tears that day were a given.

But tonight, I cried when I got the word that my first college professor, Mr. Ovid Vickers, died, at age 89, in Mississippi.

+2 Virtual parties help bring folks together during coronavirus isolation In all the scenarios I’ve ever considered when imagining surviving a global crisis, I never envisioned enduring such a thing with the sun shin…

Mr. Vickers would approve of my weeping over his death and the metaphor of those tears tinged with memories of a brighter, more hopeful time, especially compared to the bigger picture of global grief today.

Mr. Vickers taught for 40 years at what was East Central Junior College (now East Central Community College). For generations of students in central Mississippi, he represents all of the wonder of youth and the bright possibilities higher education offers.

Nearly 38 years ago, I graduated from high school on a Sunday afternoon. At 8 a.m. the next morning, I was in Mr. Vickers’ freshman composition class. In the summers before and after my freshman year at Mississippi State University, I ended up taking four more classes from him — including speech and English literature. Truth be told, I would have taken more of his classes had doing so been possible.

Mr. Vickers always had more to teach. He made learning fun. He had incredible enunciation and a distinctive way of speaking. Mr. Vickers was everything a great teacher should be — an incredible storyteller, a seemingly bottomless pit of random information, facts and tidbits that he used to connect dots in ways I didn’t know they could be connected.

His classes were magic with sunlight pouring through the windows casting perfect shadows. His lessons, ways and words took hold in my head and heart.

How do we get through coronavirus? Say a prayer and take one step at a time Three weeks ago, I was talking to a friend as I ran from one meeting to the next. She was doing the same. We were both exhausted from going so…

For example, on occasion, he would move our classes to one spot or the other on campus. When he did so, he would say, “Gather your bits and bags,” which always made me smile. I’ve said that it ever since.

He loved the poet Theodore Roethke. In homage to Mr. Vickers, I taught Roethke’s “My Papa’s Waltz” whenever I got the chance. He was quirky (he never drove), well-traveled and well-read.

In his classes, I sat on the front row.

Mr. Vickers taught both of my parents — and one of my brothers later on. In our home, we revered storytelling and storytellers. Mr. Vickers was the stuff of legend.

On my first morning of college, Mr. Vickers was calling roll. He said my name, stopped, looked directly at me and said, “Who’s your daddy?”

I told him.

“I taught your daddy — and your mama too. She was a good jumper,” he said.

I said, “You did and she was.”

And then he called the next name.

He once told me that he accepted his job at East Central because during his interview process, he called the president of the college’s office at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon. The person who answered the phone told him that the president was not available — that he had gone fishing. Mr. Vickers said he wanted to live and work in a place where it was perfectly acceptable for the president of the college to go fishing at 2 on a Wednesday afternoon.

So he moved to Decatur, Mississippi, and stayed for the rest of his life.

In class, Mr. Vickers asked big questions — which often went beyond the topic at hand and stretched into the philosophical.

Being hungry to discuss anything and hesitant to let silence stand when a teacher asked a question, I was johnny-on-the-spot in bantering with him, joyfully talking through the possibilities.

At some point in the series of classes I took from Mr. Vickers, much to my surprise, he informed the entire class that I was no longer allowed to answer questions. As I recall, he said, “Miss Risher and I will happily talk back and forth through the whole of class, but I am asking her not to answer another question. She and I would both like to hear what the rest of you have to say.”

Somehow, he pulled off asking my 18-year-old-rather-full-of-myself-self to be quiet and let other folks participate — and he did so without hurting my feelings.

Simple steps can help you weather social distancing in these strange coronavirus times Last year, I read a book by Sofia Segovia called “The Murmur of Bees.” Originally written in Spanish and translated into English, the story is…

Yes, he helped me hone my writing skills and beef up my vocabulary, but the biggest thing he taught me was the value of listening to every voice in the room — and the importance of seeking out the voices that don’t volunteer themselves.

In his class, not only did I learn the value of being quiet and listening to others, I learned to be content with some questions going unanswered — lessons I continue to rely on daily and lessons that are more important than ever before.

Bless the memory of Mr. Vickers and the many teachers doing their best to teach lessons big and small.