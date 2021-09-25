Two weeks ago, Nancy Engberg, a friend from Wisconsin, joined 16 women and me to raft the Salmon River. Last week, I mentioned a miracle on the river. Engberg was a principle player in those events. She’s quick to add that for her the real miracle was the journey to get there.
“I had to overcome so much shame stuff around being an overweight person and trying to do something sporty — that was the hard stuff,” she said. “One by one, each fear dropped away.”
Engberg paddled a kayak the afternoon of our first day on the river.
“I wept silently most of that afternoon. I was overcome by the beauty. I was toward the back and every single person in front of me was a woman,” she said. “I was like, these are some amazing women — and I am one of them.”
Her decision to kayak that afternoon may have set in motion what the rest of us would consider as the miracle of the trip. She and I spent that morning in a bigger raft with a professional guide at the helm, but she decided to jump ship and take on the rapids single-handedly that afternoon.
Rapids on the Salmon are no joke. Mentally preparing for that element of the adventure may have occupied her mind as we packed up our lunch camp. Once we hit the river however, she was thinking about a gift from long ago.
“My high school graduation gift from my parents was a mountain climbing trip in Colorado,” she said. “On the river, I had this moment of feeling so much closer to that person from almost 40 years ago — she’s still there. She’s still inside me.”
The next day, Engberg told us that her phone was missing. We were convinced it was in her bags.
She was not.
Remarkably, she simply let go of the loss.
Michele Ezell, from Lafayette, was on the trip and says that Engberg’s lens is set to see the best in every situation.
“One of my favorite memories was her being overwhelmed with emotion of the beauty of the landscape and the fact that she was experiencing it with a group of women,” Ezell said. “She was 100% in the moment and filled with raw appreciation.”
I agree.
The loss of her phone and camera, she now says, may have been a blessing.
“Normally, my role is to be the picture taker,” she said. “If there hadn’t been people doing such a good job of that, it would have driven me crazy. As things were, I had my staff doing that for me.”
She says she let the loss of her phone go for other, bigger reasons also.
“What choice do you have? It’s not like you can go back up river and look for it,” she said. “The river keeps going.”
Nearly a week later we were rafting 60 miles from where we lunched that first day, when we passed rafters who yelled, “Did any of you lose a phone?”
In unison, our whole flotilla shouted, “YES!”
The rafters said the River Rangers had it. I didn’t know River Rangers were a thing, but an hour later, two rangers pulled up in a raft to the beach where we were having lunch, as if appearing from a movie. They presented Engberg with her phone, which they found on the beach where we lunched that first day.
Most of our group had hiked to the top of a nearby mountain and witnessed the whole exchange.
“Looking up and seeing the people two inches tall on top of the mountain jumping up and down, screaming with joy — it wasn’t like I found my phone,” she said. “It was like we all witnessed a miracle.”
In truth, the whole group was as invested in finding her phone as she was. The trip meant so much to her and she was such a joy. We didn’t want her trip to be marred in any way.
Engberg says she believes the phone’s recovery may have been more profound for the rest of us than it was for her.
“I lose stuff often and it comes back to me,” she said. “I don’t know if I have good lost-object karma or what? I just rely on the kindness of strangers.”
If that’s the case, I’ll have what she’s having.
Later that day, our fleet passed the rangers again. In unison, our tribe of women channeled 1988 Bette Midler and began singing, appropriately enough, the theme song from “Beaches” — “The Wind Beneath my Wings.” (It’s worth noting that we saw at least 20 eagles “flying high against the sky” during the week.)
In the canyons, the river rolling, without a care in the world, we sang to those rangers at the top of our lungs: Did you ever know that you’re my hero? You’re everything I wish I could be. I could fly higher than an eagle, but you are the wind beneath my wings.
In retrospect, I realize that, like Bette, we were singing to each other.