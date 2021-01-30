Last week, I took an informal, unscientific survey of friends asking two questions. The first: “After almost a year of living differently, what do you look most forward to when we are able to live more freely again?”
And the second: “What pandemic-inspired lifestyle changes will you carry through even after old patterns of life return?”
People answered of their own accord and could offer long or short answers — however they chose. In all, 80 people responded. Common themes for both questions were easy to identify.
More than 31% of the people who responded said they miss traveling. Reading about all the places they want to go and considering my own faraway dreams, I hope the travel industry can hang on for people to travel as much as they say they want to travel.
If these responses are an indication of the traveling that will take place as soon as doing so is safe, my sense is that some priorities will shift and people may travel more than they ever have before. Many want to go to places they’ve never been and others want to go to the places they call home.
Mixed in with their travel aspirations, several people mentioned something more nebulous. They talked about their hope to approaching travel and other activities without the underlying fear many feel in the days of COVID-19. I predict that making concrete travel plans will come easier than dealing with what I call “the pandemic’s fear hangover.”
Second only to travel, people also miss hugging.
Nearly 20% of those who responded said they really miss hugging. For example, Kim Boustany says that when this is over, people better be careful.
“Smile at me in the store, hold a door open — you get a hug,” Boustany said. “I’m going to go all Oprah on everyone. You get a hug. You get a hug. You get a hug. You get a hug.”
Madge McLain, priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Abbeville, agrees.
“Hugs, hugs and more hugs. I cannot wait to open my arms to any who would find their way into an embrace of love,” McLain said.
Erin Helmsell, a Lafayette physician and staunch mask supporter who believes in the power of social distancing, says she can’t wait to shake hands with her patients and hug them when they really need it.
“I admit, when I diagnose a miscarriage or cancer or something else, I hug them anyway,” Helmsell said. “Thankfully, very few have needed those hugs, but sometimes it’s just super important to have physical contact and empathy and that is just basic human nature. In the unfortunate event I have hugged a patient with such a traumatic outcome (during said pandemic), not one has resisted or seemed uncomfortable or worried about my touch. It’s quite the opposite. It’s welcomed. Of course, masks stay on, but the act of touching is so healing and important! I miss that the most.”
Also from the medical perspective, Layla Taghehchian, originally from Lafayette but now a physician’s assistant in College Station, Texas, says she’s most looking forward to seeing patients with their family members at the bedside.
“Not being able to discuss care of critically ill patients with family at the bedside is very hard on the medical team, patients and their families,” Taghehchian said.
Lots of people said they missed live music/dancing, going to restaurants/bars and entertaining at home, but there are things that folks want to carry over into their post-pandemic life also.
Most said they would continue to spend more time at home with their families, not overbooking and maintaining some of the beautiful ways the pandemic has slowed life. Many said they will continue to wear masks in public, wash their hands and sanitize homes, belongings and work spaces more than they did in pre-pandemic days.
Ordering groceries online and curbside pickup are also big wins and time savers to continue.
In the business world, many hope to continue working from home and suspect that video meetings will remain with us rather than traveling for short gatherings. In the spirit of video meetings, taking and teaching online classes was another popular answer.
Reed Dunn, formerly of Lafayette and now in Seattle, said, “Being able to share my passion from my own kitchen has been great, especially when I have access to my own tools and spice cabinet!”
Almost a year in, many continue to evaluate how and what they will change about their lives when the day comes that pandemic doesn’t mandate so much of our comings and goings.
The question is, of course, when that will be.