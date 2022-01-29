This is my husband’s birthday weekend.
He and I have different philosophies on celebrating birthdays. He takes the low-key approach.
I do not.
Years ago, we were living on the East Coast. For his birthday, I organized a Polaroid Scavenger Hunt in Atlantic City. I rented a limo for each team and we traipsed all over the city and boardwalk taking outrageous Polaroids of our respective teams — it was ridiculous and over the top.
In sharp contrast, this year, we had leftovers for his birthday lunch.
To be fair, we are planning to have dinner at a moderately priced restaurant for the official celebration. Nonetheless, I’m pretty sure he prefers the 2022 version of commemorating his birthday.
(With that said, Polaroid Scavenger Hunts are loads of fun. I encourage you to plan one! There are lots of Acadiana landmarks to include as potential photographic assignments, including: Take a photo of your team in front of the giant Native American statue in the front yard of a Broadmoor area home. Take a photo of your team on the deck around Cypress Lake with a gator in the background. Take a photograph of your team on the steps of Martin Hall. Take a photograph of your team building a pyramid Y in the Lafa ette sign at Parc Sans Souci — and the list goes on and on. The idea is to make a long list, divide into teams and give limited time to get the pictures taken and then all reconvene and see who has the most points by the designated time.)
But back to celebrating my husband for his birthday. He is not a man who seeks the fancy (except in T-shirts — he really loves finding and buying the coolest and most interesting T-shirts). The pandemic has been a gift for him in terms of what to wear never being a question. He would prefer to live in a world that considers jeans dressing up. I’m not particularly fancy myself, but compared to my husband, I seem like I am. Sometimes, the disparities between our perspectives makes for lively conversations and disagreements. For the most part, he and I have figured out which issues on which to push and pull and which to let sleeping dogs lie. I suppose the goal is for 28 years married to do that, right? Truth be told, he has taught me the wisdom of that thinking more than anyone else in my life. In essence, he works to make sure everyone around him comes out feeling like a winner.
Don’t get me wrong.
He is no saint. If you are saving a special dish in the refrigerator, he will eat it and not think about it for a heartbeat. Though he is an artist and paints with oil paint almost every day, he does not grasp the idea of designating old clothes as clothes to paint in. (He just gets paint all over whatever fancy new T-shirt he’s purchased most recently.) Nor does he understand the appeal of glassware at the dinner table. He insists on using a plastic festival cup regardless of how much effort I’ve put into cloth napkins, beautiful plates and silverware. Speaking of dinner, when he cooks (which is often), the concept of working to prepare all the dishes to be ready at the same time is lost on him completely. Oh, and he loves Kool-Aid and makes it often and even though I don’t drink it, the powder still makes me taste it and reminds me of kindergarten — which he pours in his plastic cups and somehow manages to spill more often than one would think possible.
Still, he’s a good egg.
I’d pick him all over again.
My hope is that everyone has the opportunity to know what it is like to be loved by someone like him. He makes the world a better, more beautiful and funnier place.
I wish him the happiest of birthdays — with his newest T-shirt covered in oil paint, drinking from a plastic cup from a 2014 festival full of grape Kool-Aid while eating foods at a variety of temperatures.
I’m along for the ride with a smile.