Last spring, I won a writing fellowship. It was a thing of beauty and gave me the opportunity to focus on writing and have less responsibility than I’ve had in decades. Additionally, I made great friends with my cohorts.
I can’t remember when I first heard the word “fellowship” used in that sense, but the word itself was an integral part of my youth and childhood. The church and community where I lived placed great emphasis on fellowship — and we talked about it a lot. I can’t remember a Sunday that passed without someone, usually the minister, inviting us all somewhere for some “good food and fellowship.”
We were a community. We supported each other. We were there in times of need and joy with and for each other. I primarily associated fellowship with the church where I grew up. My town was so small that there wasn’t a whole lot else going on. So, we fellowshipped, mainly at church, on church outings, on church buses or at church parties. No one thought it was nirvana, but it certainly was a community.
Several years ago, Heather Kirk, a dear friend, and I were discussing how we missed the fellowship that was such a part of our growing up years. She recounted her days as a child of missionaries in Africa. After her parents left the mission field and the family moved back home to England, she felt like a fish out of water.
“When I got home, I remember saying to other kids, ‘Would you like to have some fellowship after school?’ They had no idea what I was talking about,” she said. “Fellowship had been such a big part of my growing up. I didn’t know it wasn’t for other people.”
Though I’m sure they do in certain pockets, I haven’t heard people talk about fellowship in that sense in a long time. Personally, even though I am a part of a wonderful local church, I seek and find most of my fellowship outside of church these days — in book clubs, discussion groups and other organizations. Friends started some of the fellowship clusters I joined and enjoy. I started others.
Even though I love and adore my family, if I wasn’t a part of what I’ll now refer to as fellowship clusters, my life would not be as full or as fun. The people in my groups happen to be all women, and they make my life so much better and brighter. I believe, without them, I would be lonely. While I don’t mind being alone, being lonely is awful.
I encourage others to find their own people. Sometimes doing so takes effort. Finding the right folks rarely happens on the first try. Based on my experience, a group of four to six people is the perfect size.
Finding something in common to have regular meetings works well, be it a book club, an investment club, darts, fantasy football league, bird watching, discussion clubs, wine clubs, craft clubs. Something called “Skill and Tell” clubs might be fun. One person presents or teaches a new skill each month.
The trick to any of these things, as with all good things, is to keep it going. In my experience, the best way to do that is to find a date that works (first Thursday, third Saturday, fourth Sunday or whatever) and stick with it. Clubs or groups tend to fall apart when the date switches around too much. You also need at least one club cheerleader — someone who wrangles everyone in and sends out the calendar or invites. Sharing that responsibility is critical for the groups survival, but having one person who pushes for the group will keep it going when it would fizzle otherwise.
Hmmmm. Wonder who could be that person? That would be you.
Meanwhile, that same community that nurtured the fellowship I knew throughout my formative years has been there for my family and helped my parents through the past few weeks of my dad’s illness.
They still fellowship hard in the tiny town where I grew up.