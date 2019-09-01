As Piper, the baby of our family, launches her senior year of high school, I’ve decided to make it my mission to keep our kitchen sink clean.
Maybe the clean kitchen sink is a metaphor — and maybe it’s just about keeping the sink clean. Either way, we’ll take it.
Greer, our older daughter, is entering her senior year in college. She doesn’t live at home, but she lives in town. In a year, they will both fly the coop. More than ever before, my shortcomings as a mother have come into clear focus. Looking at some of my parenting choices makes my flaws and foibles more obvious than ever.
In contrast, since my daughters were tiny, I’ve spent untold energy teaching them what I would consider to be the basics. Some of the basics have stuck. Some have not. The basics I’ve tried to teach them include the Golden Rule, how to make good rice, that diving in is a beautiful thing, how to appreciate good music, the value of going to new places and meeting new people, that floral bouquets work best with an odd number of flowers, the worth of keeping an open mind, always use the cloth napkins, dance at every opportunity and to eat dinner together as a family, however meager the meal — because that sweetness around the table gets at the heart of life.
Clearly, there are lessons I’ve missed.
Somewhere in my head, in the time that’s left of my influence by proximity, I’ve decided to do what’s possible to counteract and correct some of my less desirable habits. (All the way from the cheap seats, I’m able to hear the crowd yelling, “Too little, too late.”) No doubt, my bad habits are well ingrained in both of their psyches by now. Nonetheless, I have to try. Maybe a full-scale effort has the potential to light a spark and make some degree of positive difference in the long run?
Housekeeping is my adulting Achilles heel. Even so, I have made it through more than half a century being a terrible housekeeper and hating to wash dishes. However, in the past month I’ve changed my tune. Much like sitting down at the table and having dinner together is the heart of life, keeping the sink clean, according to Piper’s piano teacher, is at the heart of a clean house. We have defined a clean sink as sparkling, having absolutely nothing in it, not even a solitary teaspoon.
Even though it’s a goal that most take in stride, maybe it sums up more than it seems.
This goal has inspired a new motto in our home. Be it unpoetic, I am doing everything in my power to encourage my family to embrace our new motto. I say it often — and take action when I do. Much to my family’s delight, before I say the motto, I use my old cheerleader voice and ask them, “What’s the new motto?”
With less than a month of training, my husband and younger daughter say in unison, in a most enthusiastic singsong voice, “Keep the sink clean.”
After a lifetime of doing whatever I could to get out of washing dishes, I’ve turned a new leaf and am working on leading by example. Much to my surprise, washing the dishes every evening has been easier than I thought possible. I simply listen to a book — something I crave and never have enough time to do. Listening to my book, I wash the dishes at the same time. It’s a win-win.
On one hand, to make up for our shortcomings, there are so many other things I need to teach my daughters before the younger one leaves for college and the older one leaves college for parts unknown. On the other hand, maybe they both know so much more than I ever will — and the Pollyanna-side of me would like to believe that some of their capabilities are built on my shortcomings.
So, maybe this clean-sink thing will stick with my daughters. Maybe my own character flaws will become their strengths.
Clean sinks or no, the pendulum will swing from one generation to the next.