Yard signs have struck a chord in our neighborhood in this tumultuous election season. Though moments have been touch-and-go, thus far, in my neighborhood, we have managed to keep the peace.
Tensions caused by (or evidenced by) the yard signs have reminded me of stories friends from places like Rwanda and Serbia have told me of their once peaceful neighborhoods — places that became destroyed by a lightning rod issue, which in both cases, boiled down to tribalism, that cast neighbor against neighbor.
The deep rabbit hole of tribalism is full of twists and turns — certainly, good things abound in being a part of something larger than ourselves. However, when we focus too much on the pieces that differentiate us from those outside our tribe, we may lose track of the possibilities of dualism. All of us can be more than one thing and can share views with people who aren’t members of our tribe — including those who don’t look like, act like or believe like us.
Both of the friends I mentioned above told me their neighbors had been people they shared meals with, people they borrowed tools from — people they had known well and loved as children. In the case of my Serbian friend, his sister and her best friend had been split over issues they weren’t old enough to understand.
The conversation I had with my friend from Serbia happened way back in 1993 when I was teaching English in Slovakia. He was a professional soccer player and had managed to escape the region, but he wasn’t sure where the rest of his family was at the time.
The trusty guidebook I used extensively during my time in Eastern Europe back then included a map of the former Yugoslavia, divided into its new countries. So, I handed him the map and asked if he would point out the different places he was telling me about. He took the book, looked down at the map and froze.
He had not seen a map of his former country divided into six new countries with new borders. I remember sitting there watching him gape at the map and realizing that this was a moment that went beyond what I had anticipated.
He ran his hand over the map and said, “My neighbors.”
Which brings us back to yard signs in my neighborhood.
This week, I did a lot of walking to use up some of the nervous energy the election and subsequent tabulating created. At one point, I started counting yard signs and focusing on the apparent divisiveness on otherwise peaceful, tree-lined streets. When I came to a sign four houses down from mine, I noticed a different kind of yard sign. It was not touting one candidate or another. It simply said, “#loveyourneighbor.” The sign, in the yard of Jessica Trahan, came from First United Methodist Church.
Trahan is the campus director at the Wesley United Ministry on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.
“Because people go with yard signs during the election season, we thought this would be a good idea,” she told me. “My neighbors are those who think and vote like me AND the people who don’t.”
Trahan told me that she’s not a huge fan of politics and the “us against them” philosophy.
Over the past few weeks at Wesley, Trahan said she has focused on that conversation with students.
“First, you have to realize that we are more alike than different,” she said. “It seems like it’s much easier to live in an echo chamber where everyone thinks and says the same thing. I don’t feel like I’m called to be that person. I don’t believe in the cancel culture. I don’t believe in blocking and unfriending people who are different. It’s a dangerous, slippery slope.”
Trahan said that we are wired and built for connection with people — but doing so always comes with difficult times.
Max Zehner, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lafayette, says he agrees with Trahan’s perspective. He helped launch the #loveyourneighbor campaign in the Acadiana area.
“The whole point is not to be in your face. Maybe the ‘Love your neighbor’ campaign becomes a neutralizer — I don’t think it’s a point anyone can argue,” Zehner said.
As advice on what steps others should take toward loving neighbors, Zehner suggests looking to James: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
“We seeking to offer a gentle reminder,” Zehner said. “What if more of us worked to bridge the gap and try to understand and help each other?”
I took a picture of the #loveyourneighbor yard sign in Trahan’s yard. In its top left corner, the sign had a fairly significant bit of bird poop. I thought it added appropriately to the message, both in reality and metaphorically — love your neighbor even when things are covered in bird poop.