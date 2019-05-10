Years ago, when I was not quite 30 years old, I went home to Mississippi to visit my parents. At some point during that visit, I sat on a green-velvet covered stool in my mother’s bathroom as she attempted to fix my hair. She had been brushing it for a few minutes when she said, “I have always felt so bad about your hair, Jan.”
I said, “You have?”
She said, “Yes, you know we were so young and poor when I was pregnant with you that I must not have eaten right and gotten enough nutrients. I think that must have been what happened to it.”
With that, she just kept brushing.
I smile every time I think of that moment. It is so illustrative of my mother’s nature. To this day, I’m fairly certain that my mother feels a degree of guilt and responsibility every time she sees me and my fly-away hair — compared to the rest of my family’s thick and fairly luscious hair. I want to assure her that even though my hair could be improved upon, to go easy on herself and not worry so much about so much. She did the best she could — and she did so much so well.
The bottom line is that my mom is a worrier. Perhaps I am not a worrier because, during my formative years, she did enough worrying for both of us.
Even still, I am a mother — and I am concerned and sometimes overly cautious when it comes to my children, but I do my best not to let my mind be unproductive. However, as my children grow up and become more independent, there are times when those thoughts come. Even now, as I am more than a thousand miles away from them for a month at an artist residency, I have to anchor my feelings in love rather than worry.
I asked a few friends for advice on how not to be an over-worrying mother. Roy Petitfils, child and adolescent counselor, says that mothers are hardwired to worry.
“But for many moms today, worry has gone from healthy protective to obsessive smothering, which isn’t helpful for the mom or child,” he said.
To reel in unhealthy worry, Petitfils recommends that mothers make adult friendships a priority and discuss their worries with more experienced moms. He does not recommend trying to think one’s way out of worry.
“When you’re in your head, you’re dead,” he said. “Do something physical with your body like exercise, build a puzzle or cook — something that will get your attention out of your head and into your body.”
My friend Angi Davis says, “Perhaps understanding that a mother owes it to her children to be her best possible self — both in their presence and from afar. Worrying is not exhibiting our best version of ourselves. It’s allowing doubt and the unknown to control our thoughts. When we live in gratitude for the past, present and future, negative thoughts have a hard time entering our minds.”
My own mother has countered her worrying nature by praying. I rest easy knowing that she is praying for each member of our family every single day. Karen Bowen Roden, M.D., is one of the rare souls whom seems to take as spiritual approach to life as my mother. As a physician, Roden said she’s heard enough people say, “I never dreamt this would happen to me,” to know that bad stuff happens.
“Sirens never sound the same once your kid starts driving. I pray, and I know that nobody ever gets out of this planet alive, so my ultimate comfort is knowing I’ll have them in eternity,” she said. “I know this worldview doesn’t work for everyone, but it’s helpful to me.”
Another friend said that as a mother, she often falls back on the Serenity Prayer: God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can — and the wisdom to know the difference.
To all the mothers, may your Mother’s Day be full of love from children wherever they may be — and may this day be worry-free.