Elise Peltier Boutin was a college student when she interned nearly 15 years ago at a local newspaper with me as her editor. Now, she’s a mother of four and an English teacher at Rayne High School. This year she will teach senior English to 120 students.
I have loved watching her grow up from a busy college student to a single mother of four boys, ages 9, 8, 7 and 5.
From where I sit, Boutin is the kind of high school English teacher I would hope every student could have. She’s the kind of teacher I tried to be back when I was brave enough and had energy enough to be a teacher, She’s the kind of English teacher I had my junior year in Mrs. Donna McLean, and my senior year too, in Mrs. Rogers (I’m pretty sure that was her complete name. I don’t believe she had a first name.)
I asked Boutin what advice she had for students and their parents this year.
“Let’s just show up and try our best. The reality is that this year seems to be quite similar to last year — lots of uncomfortable and unknown variables,” she said. “We need to treat each other with a touch of grace and create safe spaces that encourage learning and growth. We are all probably struggling with issues of loss and change. Let’s put kindness first.”
She said she sees a big part of her job as teaching each student how to be a “liver.”
She works to make everything her students read, study and experience in her class to allow them opportunities to self-reflect.
“Part of my job is to prepare them for the next phase of life. Or at least, that’s the unwritten goal I have each year,” Boutin said.
I asked if she had any other message for students and their parents.
“We don’t want to wear masks either, but we have to follow the mandate so we can be together,” she said. “Please don’t take it out on me when I ask you to put a mask on. There’s also a lot of extra things we have to do to sanitize, so replying to emails quickly can be a challenge. Remember that most of us are still here this year because we genuinely want to help your student grow.”
I am grateful there are still teachers out there like Boutin, English teachers and more.
Her words reminded me of an old book that was required reading in my senior year in college, titled “The Teaching of High School English,” by J.N. Hook. The book was old when I read it more than 30 years ago. It is a tad musty and yellowed, but I still have it because I adore its spirit. For example, the 23-page first chapter is titled, “English Teacher: Superhuman Being,” which begins with:
“The last chapter of this book, ‘English Teacher: Human Being,’ has a more comforting title than this first one. The truth must lie somewhere between. There will be times when you will feel that nothing short of omniscience is needed for the job you have undertaken, nothing less than the patience of Job and the strength of Hercules and the wisdom of Minerva and the dexterity of a champion juggler. You will experience fear and frustration and futility.”
More than 500 pages later, the last chapter begins with a reference to a story about a minister who served his community for 55 years — and remained excited the whole time.
He said, “People excite me. They interest me. During my 55 years in the ministry, I have learned much about people. I know how they blunder, how they err, how they stumble and often fall. I know how they need leadership, both human and divine. But I am perpetually excited by the sparks I find in them — sparks of goodness and kindness and self-sacrifice, sparks of promise for the future.”
Finally, the book ends with the one-paragraph last chapter, titled, as mentioned earlier, “English Teacher, Human Being.”
It says, “The teacher is a human being who lives among human beings — people who stumble like those the minister mentioned but who, every one, have sparks of promise. There can be no higher mission than that of the fanner of sparks.”
For Ms. Boutin and anyone else reading this, be they teacher, parent, or whoever — make your mission to do just that. Fan those sparks.