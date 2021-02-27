My friend Amee Miles Merkle is a hospital clinical pharmacist in northern Mississippi. When she heard COVID vaccinations were being rolled out for senior citizens and then that “the whole system is online,” she saw a need.
She decided to make getting appointments for seniors her mission — for friends and strangers alike.
That was Dec. 23, 2020.
Since then, Merkle has helped hundreds of seniors get vaccination appointments. She started by helping co-workers’ families. From there, word began to spread from one senior to another.
“It kinda went viral,” she said. “They just keep giving my number to friends.”
Some days she works several hours on her little project, but she says the calls have escalated in the past three weeks. While Merkle is working all day, seniors leave voicemails that start with lines like, “I got your name from my friend Carol. She said to call you about my second shot.”
She talked with one 77-year-old husband and his 76-year-old wife to figure out where the wife’s rehab appointment would be so the vaccination could be nearby.
These are not quick, to-the-point conversations. After she made their appointment, she printed out the reservation, put in an envelope and put it on her porch for the gentleman to pick up.
“I gave them directions to my house and to the location for the vaccination — turn by turn, because they don’t have GPS,” she said.
She does these little acts over and over and over.
“I have scheduled appointments between getting bridges repaired, thyroid appointments and nail appointments for an 80-year-old lady,” Merkle said. “One week, she was willing to cancel her nail appointment because she wanted the shot.”
She says most will cancel any plans to get the vaccination.
“It’s a level of desperation. Seniors have lost a year of their lives hunkering down,” she said. “The ones who’ve made it — the gratefulness in their voices when I call is overwhelming.”
Becky Dickey said she felt kind of funny calling someone she didn’t know, but that didn’t stop her.
“I was given her name and number. Actually, I was given Fran’s name and number and Fran gave me Amee’s,” Dickey said. “What a gentle, intelligent and gracious person Amee is — her thoughtfulness of other people! I’m 87 and Jim is 91. This newfangled internet business just kind of leaves us.”
Dickey said, with Merkle’s help, they were able to get right in for their second vaccinations.
“Jim and I are so grateful. A lot of other people our age haven’t gotten their shots,” Dickey said. “We feel special that we fell into Amee’s circle of benevolence.”
In her role as a hospital clinical pharmacist, Merkle goes on rounds.
“I spend a lot of time in the ICU in my bedside-patient-focused practice. I cannot quantify how many precious grandparents we have watched be on the golf course one Saturday and two Saturdays later, we are taking off a vent,” Merkle said.
She says the suffering she’s witnessed has affected her.
“It’s the most disgusting thing and they’re alone. It’s heartbreaking,” Merkle said. “I have grabbed on to making these appointments. A lot of them say, ‘What can we do we for you?’ I say, ‘This is the most fun thing I’ve done in a year’ — seeing them come out the other side.”
Merkle does the scheduling on her own time at night after she has dinner with her husband and two sons, ages 12 and 14.
“After dinner, I sit and work on my spreadsheet and think, ‘This is so something my dad would have done,’” she said. “He would have been typing on a typewriter, but this is the kind of work he did — organizing community things.”
Merkle was 13 when her dad, Tommy Joe Miles, died in 1989, unexpectedly at age 39 at the baseball field that now bears his name in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi.
“Dad wrote sports for the local paper. He was a coach and an English teacher,” she said. “We cut our own firewood. He taught me poetry while we were cutting wood.”
She describes him as an incredible force.
“He was a helper. I wouldn’t know any other way to live,” she said. “Like Mr. Rogers said, ‘Look for the helpers.’ That’s all I ever saw in my life with my dad.”
All these years later, she still wants to be like him.
“They call me Vaccine Angel. Being able to get the vaccine is providing so much hope to seniors,” she said. “I can hear it in the sound of their voices — and the joy is mine.”