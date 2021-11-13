Twenty years ago this week, my family and I moved to Lafayette. It is the longest I’ve ever lived anywhere. My children have grown up here — so have I. I am all about taking in a place, doing all the things, going all the places, but there are so many things I still need to learn about this place, including some of the most iconic Acadiana things.
Namely, I have yet to make a gumbo. My rationale has been that so many people make good gumbo — mine isn’t needed to muddy the waters. Clearly, 20 years is plenty of time to learn to make a good gumbo. My mother would say, “You should be ashamed of yourself. Learn to make a gumbo.” So I will. (Recipes and tips appreciated.)
Taking even more away from my Cajun-by-osmosisness, I haven’t learned to love crawfish. My family more than makes up for my ambivalence on mudbugs. They love them and can eat their rent’s worth when the time comes. I withstand, figuring why rob people who love them so much of the pleasure of another crawfish?
Finally, I have not learned to Cajun dance. I had planned to do that in 2020. The pandemic shut down my dancing dreams. Maybe I’ll make Cajun dancing my goal for 2022.
On the other hand, living in Acadiana for 20 years has taught me plenty of things. I know how to say all the words, pronounce all the names, where the accents go and when to drop what letters. I can even spell most of the names.
I’ve learned a greater respect for Mother Nature.
I’ve learned where Cow Island is, what was in their water and why it was there.
I’ve learned where to find the best chicken salad sandwiches (Suire’s on La. 35 in Cow Island).
I’ve learned the magic of a cypress forest in a canoe.
I’ve learned where and how to go frog gigging in the Atchafalaya (not that I gigged them personally, but I was there in the dark of night to observe the process).
I’ve learned all about the process of tanning alligator hide and the ingenuity of the people who do it.
I’ve learned the difference between zydeco and Cajun.
I’ve learned to appreciate a proper po-boy.
I’ve learned about how to harvest and process sugar cane (got to ride on a tractor and go deep into the mill in St. Martinville).
I’ve learned I can say, “Geaux Tigers,” “Geaux Cajuns” and still be loyal to my Mississippi State Bulldogs. Nothing in life is nearly as binary as I once thought.
I’ve learned the value of a good girls’ school — not for every girl, but the perfect place for some girls.
But there are so many other things I’ve learned in the past 20 years that are not Louisiana-centric. As I mentioned, my kids have grown up here. It is the only place they know as home. Parenting is a whale of a teacher — for the parent. I’ve learned that the confident young mother I was when I moved here was wrong about so many things, particularly just because I said so does not make it so.
Back in the days when I was a journalist here (and to clarify, now I’m a columnist, which is not the same thing), I learned that listening to other people’s stories in order to attempt to convey them faithfully is a powerful process. I encourage everyone to give it a try as often as possible.
I’ve learned, and this may come as a surprise to some of my friends and family, that being quiet can be as much or even more fun as being loud.
I’ve learned that working with other people toward a common goal is the perfect way to build great relationships.
I’ve learned that good friends can be like family — and having those kind of friends is important to me.
I’ve learned that sitting down at a table and sharing a home-cooked meal with people I love can be as good as it gets.
I’ve learned the good things about investing in people younger than me. Turns out, they grow up and remember that investment.
Finally, I’ve learned to chill out a lot more than I ever knew how to do before. Situations are short lived. Wait them out. The bad boss will go somewhere else — or I will. Stages of life aren’t permanent. The kids grow up and we don’t need the big house for long.
I’m grateful for my 20 years in Acadiana. Thanks to each person who has shown me the way.