When I saw her walking toward me, I couldn’t quite read the message on her T-shirt. I was at the book store, with good options all around for my next book to read. I did not anticipate an adolescent’s T-shirt to be the thing that stuck with me most from my trip to the bookstore.
And yet, it was.
The girl and her dad walked closer toward me and her T-shirt came into focus — “Bookmarks are for quitters.”
That was June 15 at the Lafayette Barnes & Noble. I’ve thought of the little girl at least a hundred times since. I've mentioned her T-shirt to dozens of friends. I’m guessing she was 12 years old. She was walking through the bookstore with a purpose, and her dad was following behind. I regret not initiating a conversation. Even so, I’m grateful for our passing. Something about the scene and sentiment gave me so much hope — and, of course, reminded me when I was that age and lived under the same mantra.
These days, I use bookmarks. Rarely am I able to sit and read for more than an hour at a time. In fact, lately, I’ve noticed that when I find a story I love, I read in shorter snippets to prolong the book. I want to luxuriate with those characters in their setting.
I’ve also started reading multiple books at a time — usually with one primary read and other secondary ones. Right now, I’m reading three books. This game plan is a departure from my younger days when I devoured one book after another, one at a time.
My current primary read was originally published in 1926, though I’m reading a newly released, beautiful paperback version. It’s called “These Old Shades,” written by Georgette Heyer. It’s my favorite genre, historical fiction. This book, set in the Georgian period, is a reminder that great books don’t have to be the shiniest newest thing. Overall, reading books published long ago is generally good for one’s perspective — clear evidence that our generation or another has not cornered the market on cleverness, humor and great storytelling.
On my e-reader, I’m reading “The Tenth Island: Finding Joy, Beauty, and Unexpected Love in the Azores,” by Diana Marcum, a Pulitzer-winning journalist. The book is a memoir launched by her reporting on a story about farmers in rural California who immigrated from the Azorean Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Marcum’s book is about one of my favorite story concepts — finding new places to love but still appreciating home.
The third book I’m currently “reading” is “The Murmur of Bees,” by Sofia Segovia. (I’m listening to this one.) It’s also historical fiction set in Mexico in 1918. This book has made me think more than I ever have about the Spanish Flu pandemic. Until this book, I had no idea that aspirin was not invented until 1899 and was not widely available when the Spanish Flu spread across the globe. For perspective, the Spanish Flu infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide or about one-third of the planet's population. An estimated 20 million to 50 million died because of the Spanish Flu, according to history.com.
Three other books I’ve recently read and recommend include:
- “The Weight of Ink,” by Rachel Kadish, winner of the Julia Ward Howe Award for fiction and the National Jewish Book Award. This book is not light reading, but I loved its pacing and storytelling. I realized how little I knew about the Inquisition and diaspora of European Jews in the 1600s. It was fascinating.
- “Lethal White,” by Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling). This book is a great example of just how well Rowling builds suspense and tension in a story. I took my time reading it because I loved the characters so much.
- “All Over but the Shoutin’,” by Rick Bragg. This book is beautiful. It is so well-written that it made me contemplate never writing another word. A memoir about Bragg’s dirt-poor Alabama childhood and the unlikely road he took to become a Pulitzer-winning journalist, the book takes an achingly beautiful look at the pain that goes along with growing up on the American margin. Somehow, Bragg finds a way for the story to be uplifting. Read this book.
Here’s hoping that little girl and her dad find this list. I have a feeling she would appreciate new recommendations.