I love a guidebook.
Long before the internet brought endless travel detail possibilities, guidebooks were like pixie dust to me.
Granted, I was 23 years old before I ever traveled to a destination that required a guidebook — and that trip was in a U-Haul truck that had a governor that limited the maximum speed to 50 miles per hour. Back in 1987 and in that oversized truck, I headed across America, to parts unknown.
Before I left Mississippi to drive 2,219 miles to Reno, Nevada, I saved my pennies and bought a guidebook for the closest place to my destination that I could find — Northern California.
I had on good authority that Northern California was beautiful.
About a month before I headed West, a lady I had never met told me of Northern California’s beauty one morning after a tennis match. That conversation excited me. I was so naïve that I didn’t know the difference between northern and southern California. The unknown-after-tennis lady inspired me to want to learn more about the treasures ahead. So, the next day, my mom and I drove 50 miles to the nearest bookstore and I bought the only Northern California guidebook available.
And with that purchase, I learned that the lady at the tennis court was right.
Northern California was beautiful.
I proceeded to devour that book, every detail. I learned all I could. I still remember many of the plans I made before I ever left Mississippi. I knew where I wanted my first hike to be on the shores of Lake Tahoe (near Valhalla). I knew where I planned to pick apples (Placerville). I knew where I planned to eat barbecue (El Dorado). I knew what route I wanted to take to get to Yosemite (by Topaz Lake). I knew where the best board game store was (Nevada City). I knew where I was going to pan for gold (along the Yuba River). I knew where I would go to soak in mineral waters (Drakesbad).
I did not, however, know details like where I was going to live or work, but I had faith that things would work out — which they did.
That guidebook opened the possibilities for adventures — and I ended up taking almost every one of the jaunts I had planned while sitting at my mother’s dinner table reading that book. Seeing far-away places and doing far-away things that once seemed impossible builds confidence to go further and do more, leading to even more adventures.
Through the years, I’ve noted others who have highly developed senses of adventure. I believe they share many common traits, starting with a natural sense of curiosity. Plus, they are almost always paying attention. They notice things around them and are usually alert and aware of their surroundings. Additionally, they have a willingness to engage with whatever is going on — which means they’re OK with appearing awkward from time to time.
After much thought, I believe a willingness to take chances and put oneself out there comes down to one of three things — ignorance, confidence or courage. All three have served me well.
Not knowing how difficult a task may be works perfectly sometimes when it comes to trying something new. For example, when I was 20, I picked more than a bushel of muscadines and made 30 pints of homemade jelly in a kitchen the size of a clothes basket — all because of ignorance. I simply didn’t know any better. Amazingly, on that first effort, the jelly turned out great. The kitchen served its purpose and lived to cook another day. On other attempts since, the results have varied, but back then, I just read and followed the instructions and enjoyed the fruits of my labors for months to come.
In essence, the recipe acted like a guidebook. Success gave me confidence to try making another kind of jelly again, as well as other new recipes.
I wasn’t completely ignorant anymore, but I wasn’t smart either. Getting smarter took trying again. In fact, I would say I didn’t get smarter until I failed — and then worked to figure out why.
Trying again after failing took courage.
Getting it right after failing built confidence.
Surely, that process is a vicious cycle — for which I am not sure there’s a guidebook. I am, however, convinced courage and confidence start with curiosity — and curiosity can grow with a guidebook.