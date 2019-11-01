In full disclosure, I have never watched a single episode of ESPN College GameDay. However, this season, thanks to my friend, Matt Jones, I’ve had a vested interest in the show, particularly in what the commentators are wearing.
Jones, an attorney for 30 years and an over-the-top LSU fan, backs up his personal football credentials with one year of high school football at Opelousas High.
“I wasn’t the strongest and didn’t make up for it by being slow,” he says of his football glory days.
Nonetheless, he and his sister, Allison Jones, an attorney in Shreveport, go to every LSU home game. To give you a sense of their level of commitment to the Tigers, on the day after this season’s second game, Matt, who moved from Lafayette to Baton Rouge in 2017, shared that his and his sister’s seats are within vocal range of the bench.
“We each are firmly convinced that (Coach Ed) Orgeron will look back one day and say, ‘Jones, what do you think?’ We vow to be ready — body and mind,” he wrote. “Accordingly, we are each in our respective homes breaking down film tonight. Geaux Tigers.”
I’ve watched him immerse himself in the game since we first became neighbors 14 years ago. However, I have never enjoyed his perspective as much as I have this year, thanks to his weekly GameDay Fashion Update that he shares with friends on Facebook.
“On Saturdays, I get up, make coffee, flip on the television and there’s the GameDay crew,” he said. “When you’ve been watching the show for a number of years, it becomes pretty predictable. You kind of know what the discussion is going to be.”
He says he also can predict the features they will include, leading with what he calls the “Old Yeller” story.
“The heartstrings story — the sad story or the inspiring story about an athlete who has overcome something difficult, with appropriate soft piano music in the background,” he said. “It’s formulaic. So, even though I love it, I started to get a little bored with the show.”
About the same time as he was getting bored, he went to Paris — and decided to up his personal fashion game.
“Up until 2017, I pretty much dressed like I was from Mamou, with no offense to the folks in Mamou,” he said. “But when I started paying attention to men’s fashion, I put these things together with what the bubbas on GameDay wore — and it was atrocious. It was terrible.”
In his weekly football fashion update, Matt combines football jargon, humor, cultural insights and pure Louisiana to create a hilarious intersection of smarts, sports and sartorial suggestions.
For the uninformed (of which I was one), ESPN’s GameDay has five male hosts, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack.
Matt says he’s continued to write the weekly pieces because they’ve made him laugh. Truth be told, they’ve made a lot of his friends laugh. With permission, I’ll share snippets of his GameDay fashion reviews this season:
- Corso. You’ve thankfully moved away from suits that could have been worn by Mr. Drysdale in the Beverly Hillbillies.
- Desmond. You are a week late on the grey. That was last week’s uniform. That said, this is how you do a plaid! Herbie, you need to check down to the right and note the execution. The vest is in old school I-formation, but the tie says modern spread tempo RPO. Somehow it all works. Your playbook continues to impress.
- Dave. You need to eat. You look like a skinny wide receiver wearing a hefty nose guard’s uniform. I’m starting a GoFundMe to ship you an emergency supply of boudin and Doberge cake. Vanderbilt has already committed a portion of the beer sales proceeds from last week’s LSU game. Vandy said something about an embarrassment of riches at such a windfall.
- Rece. Like his alma mater (Bama), excellent execution, boring performance. Very monotone. Like all Saban teams, there is a deliberate weakness. Bama’s kickers always wilt under pressure. Your pocket square has done the same. I see it as a cry for help. Just say the words, Rece. “Get thee behind me, Saban.” Embrace the Tigers.
- (In week 3 of the season, Matt ranked the GameDay hosts’ fashion) In last place: I wanted to love you, Kirk, particularly after you said the Tigers should be ranked number one. But then you showed up in some sort of burgundy plaid jacket with a plain blue tie, each of which is a color I haven’t seen since an airing of Wide World of Sports that I watched in 1973 on a cabinet-mounted RCA. Talk about the agony of defeat! Howard Cosell would have refused to wear this mess. We don’t hate you because you are pretty, but we can’t love you when you wear this disaster.
Matt says with LSU’s bye this weekend, he’ll have plenty of time to devote to football fashion. Even though I don’t care that much about football or fashion, I love when people go all in with their hearts and create fun — and that’s just what he’s done.