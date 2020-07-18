In the third grade, I still tried to follow all the rules and finish all the assignments.
So, I sank my teeth into what Mrs. Fairley asked us to do over that weekend. To my wonder, I kept turning pages — and the pages turned into chapters.
Before I knew it, I finished my first chapter book.
In the 40-plus years since, reading has been my friend, my refuge and source of strength. I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t reading at least one book.
Until this year.
Since the pandemic began, reading, in the traditional sense, has not been my jam.
I finally read a book two weeks ago, but that’s it. Just the one.
I don’t know why I’ve struggled to sit and read, something I’ve loved for decades, but I have. Still, I’ve been with books. Instead of reading, I’ve listened to books every day while I walk. Walking has been its own escape. In a full house, it’s been the only metime.
Now that it’s hot, I walk at night. I listen to a book with every step.
I love my family and am glad we are all together, but everyone here all day long creates a different energy level in the house. Knowing my book time is coming is like a carrot dangling in front of me — I look forward to it all day.
Plus, the walk is good for me. (I’m on day no. 127 of walking at least 30 minutes — so, it’s a habit now!) Often, I’m enjoying the book so much that I don’t want to stop walking.
I rarely re-read books, but during this time, I’ve gone old-school and listened to breezy reads that I loved 20 or so years ago, mainly Rosamunde Pilcher and Maeve Binchy.
If these recommendations aren’t your picks, the library’s digitals shelves are full of great titles. Readers can check out audio books and listen for free — just like checking out a book.
Here are personal recommendations of books I’ve read this year (many were before the pandemic). The list hops all over the place so I hope you’ll find one to suit your fancy:
• "September," "Coming Home," "The Shell Seekers" and "The Winter Solstice" by Rosamunde Pilcher — Pilcher’s long, sagas are a balm to my soul, especially during these times of uncertainty. Set in England and Scotland, the books draw me in and make the characters a part of my life.
• "Circle of Friends," "Tara Road," "Quentins" and Scarlet Feather by Maeve Binchy — these are Binchy’s books that I’ve re-read most recently. Her books are Irish to the core. She is funny and knows how to tell a good story.
• "The Red Notebook" by Antoine Laurain — A quick, delightful read, translated from French.
• "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow — Farrow’s dogged research efforts result in the stories of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged abuse of power, rape and sexual assault. Farrow’s work, quashed at NBC News due to pressure from Weinstein, eventually was published in The New Yorker. It ended up sparking the #metoo movement.
• "Splendid and Vile" by Erik Larson — Like Farrow, Larson knows how to research. This is a wonderful, in-depth account of Winston Churchill’s leadership and the sacrifice of so many during the Blitz, a great book to read right now.
• "Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows" by Balli Kaur Jaswal — This East meets West tale was not what I expected on many levels!
• "Faith" by Jimmy Carter — Jimmy Carter’s humility is an inspiration. I appreciate his service to others and his thoughtful approach to faith. In this book, he explores the broader meaning of faith and its effect on our lives and relationship to past, present and future events in America and around the world.
• "The Paris Architect" by Charles Belfoure — I’ve reached my limit for fiction set in World War II, but this is a good read. Well written, compelling characters and strong storytelling.
• "Anger is my Middle Name" by Lisbeth Zornig Andersen — A memoir of resilience, redemption and rage that helped a girl escape a horrible childhood in foster care in Denmark.
• "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson — A great example of storytelling that teaches! I knew nothing about the blue-skinned people of Kentucky before this book. And, I always love a good story about a brave librarian.
• "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan. This book is light and fun — and I love it. If you liked Kwan’s "Crazy, Rich Asians" books, this one is even better!