At any time, but especially in these times, silliness is not to be underrated — neither is the willingness to put yourself out there, to laugh at yourself and to know you may be inspiring others to join in the fun.
We’ve had so much heaviness, heartache, discord and despair this year. In an effort to capitalize on the opposite and lighter side of the emotional spectrum, particularly laughter and joy, my family and I participated in a competition we invented — the Global Balance Beam on a Carpet Competition this week.
You too can join the fun!
As the competition’s inventor, I’ve issued an official proclamation that the dates for at-home carpet (or wooden floor) balance beam performances and competition shall run through Dec. 31. I encourage one and all to “compete.”
Perhaps you’re wondering how to do so.
All that is required is a participant, a commentator and a straight line that runs about six feet and is, optimally, about four inches wide.
From there, “competitors” are encouraged to get creative with their routines. (To be clear, there is no actual “beam,” you are simply walking on the floor and acting like the gymnasts you’ve watched for decades on television.)
For added flair and fun, I developed the following guidelines:
Routines should be 46 to 60 seconds long. Videos of said routines should be uploaded to social media with the hashtag #homebalancebeamcomp.
I will be awarding Bronze, Silver and Gold medals — and doing so joyfully. You are invited to do the same. Judging is completely at my discretion — or yours — and it may or may not have rhyme or reason. The real prize is in participating. Whole families should join in on the fun.
Home balance beam routine videos must have commentary. Competitors should be announced (including what country they are representing — their choice). Then, individually, each contestant “mounts” the beam (with appropriate flourishes of hands and arms), all routines should include some form of a jump (however defined) and run the full length of the beam. Competitors should also dismount. Of course, some may “fall” off the beam. Those videos are encouraged as well.
Yes, this competition is total silliness — and, yes, it requires vulnerability. There is nothing to be gained except laughter and joy.
But really, what more is there?
In these times of unheralded togetherness, you might be surprised just how much everyone in your family may enjoy doing a little balance beam routine in your living room.
“That’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” said Caroline Reaux, of Youngsville, who joined in this year’s balance beam fun early. “I enjoyed showing my daughter that this may be silly, but this is the kind of stuff that’s actually fun.”
Reaux agreed that the commentary makes the beam routine even more fun and its capacity to be enjoyed by every age is a plus.
I started the balance-beam-on-a-carpet competition with my friends a couple of years ago. I would do it at parties. Often begrudgingly and with much encouragement from me, my friends would end up participating. Eventually, some of them developed signature moves.
My friend Liz Faul, now of New Orleans, was at many of the parties where we ended up doing the balance beam competition. She said doing the virtual version of the balance beam competition was just as fun and that she had done it in the spirit of the season.
“In years’ past, this was something that had been almost a spur-of-the-moment type of fun that happened when we were together,” she said. “This year, when we were not together in person, to be able to participate remotely in that same spirit of fun and vulnerability, brought us closer together — also, it’s just good fun.”
Faul’s husband, Tim Faul provided the stellar commentary for her beam performance.
“Laughing at Tim’s commentary was priceless. It was the cherry on top of a night to make our Christmas at home feel so full with extended virtual fun,” she said. “It made Christmas seem like it was almost normal.”
Tim Faul agreed.
“It’s always good to be able to laugh at yourself. It’s fun watching how creative people can be and how willing people are to put themselves out there and do something ridiculous and fun,” he said. “It really does bring a lot of light in the house. You’ve got to be able to laugh at yourself. If you can’t laugh at yourself, you’re in trouble.”