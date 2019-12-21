Around these parts, those with birthdays this week get short changed. No matter how hard I try as a mom, celebrating Piper, my younger daughter’s birthday, which falls a few days before Christmas, does not match the rest of the family birthday celebrations I coordinate.
She’s a great sport about it, but she definitely notices.
“The only way I could describe it is that, when it comes to birthdays, having a birthday Christmas week is terrible,” she said. “For any kid who wants to have a birthday and be the center of attention, Christmas birthdays are not the solution.”
She noted that once December hits, any of the spare time for most of us is devoted to Christmas.
“In December, there’s just not a whole lot of room for birthday,” Piper said. “Not just for me, but for anyone who has a Christmas birthday. It’s hard for non-immediate family members and friends to think about it.”
I wish there was a way to make all December birthday holders get their fair share of birthday joys and surprises, but this year, I will confess, that even I have put off even thinking about her birthday.
On this birthday, she will turn 18, and an 18th birthday has many connotations. The next few months will bring her full-on launch into the wide world.
Surely, the days are long and the years are fast. Loyal readers will remember the months leading up to our adopting her back in 2002. They will remember our trip to China to meet her, sign all the papers and bring that sweet baby home. Those readers have followed her growing up to become an incredible young woman — a senior in high school. She has the world by its tail, waiting to hear from the rest of the colleges where she has applied.
This is the first year she has asked me not to plan a birthday party. I suppose the-no-birthday-party request is a marker of her segue into adulthood. I don’t believe she thinks she’s too old or too cool for a birthday party. I think it is one of the stages of senioritis. She is a girl naturally focused on the future — and this year has brought her future to the forefront of everyone else’s minds too.
While she is ready for whatever comes next, she says there is a part of her that still feels like a kid.
“I don’t feel like I’m turning 18,” she said. “I feel the same way as I did when I was a fifth grader.”
I’ve assured her she is not alone in this strange phenomenon of feeling like a fifth grader regardless of how many adulthood boxes one ticks.
So, for all the December birthdays out there — Jesus included, here’s wishing for a very happy birthday to you.