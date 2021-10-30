In reality, I only spent five or six nights at Camp Wahi — time that ended up making a big impression.
That summer after second grade, I learned how to canoe. I now know there are fancier strokes to use to guide a canoe, but I still use the method my Camp Wahi counselor taught me when I was 7 years old. It has served me well. Canoeing remains one of my favorite activities.
The second way Camp Wahi has stayed with me is more lyrical. One of the counselors sang most of the week we were there. I loved two of the songs she sang and begged for them at every opportunity. Both songs were echo, sing-alongs — one person leads and the rest of the group answers in response. At age 7, I recognized that sort of fun didn’t need to be relegated to summer camp. I was determined to learn the songs. I wanted to be like that counselor.
Decades since, both songs, “G.I. Beans and G.I. Gravy” and “Bear Hunt”— Camp Wahi-style, have served me well. By now, I’ve led them hundreds, if not a thousand times. Mind you, I can make a joyful noise, but my singing capabilities are minimal. That has never stopped me.
To confirm my Camp Wahi memories and just how much I forced my friends to sing those songs, I checked in with two who spent that long-ago week with me (and many other camps in the summers thereafter). As we chatted, without any prompting, one of them said, “I will never forget everyone singing into our hairbrushes at basketball camp. Jan, you were always the lead singer!”
I took singing with friends seriously.
The song “Bear Hunt” ended up having staying power. In fact, I led “Bear Hunt” a few weeks ago during the rafting trip I went on in Idaho. Though I’ve sung that song for 50 years, during its most recent performance, I had a revelation.
The basic verse has the leader saying the following, with the group answering:
We’re going on a bear hunt. (Chorus repeats.)
Wooooo looky (Chorus repeats.)
What is it? (Chorus repeats.)
It’s a stream-a. (Chorus repeats.)
You can’t go under that. (Chorus repeats.)
You can’t go over that. (Chorus repeats.)
You can’t go around that. (Chorus repeats.)
You’ve got to go through it. (Chorus repeats.)
From the first obstacle, the stream, you go on to find a mud puddle, a tree (which you climb) and a cave (where you find the bear and then quickly run home).
With each round, you repeat that you can’t go under that, you can’t go over that, you can’t go around that — you’ve got to go through it.
All the years I have sung that song, I never realized it could be about more than a bear hunt. Turns out, it contains one of life’s greatest lessons: when we meet challenges, no matter how much we would like to go under, over or around, the only way to move forward is to go through them.
A few years back, I searched for Camp Wahi online. I couldn’t find a trace — like it had been Brigadoon and never happened. I assumed the magical Girl Scout camp was gone. However, as I wrote this piece, I called the Girl Scout Association in Mississippi to see whatever happened to Camp Wahi.
To my delight, a real live human answered the phone and confirmed that Camp Wahi is alive and well. To my extreme delight, the woman who answered the phone, Kyna McCalpin, had also been to Camp Wahi. She knew the songs! As the seconds passed, that shared experience made us more comfortable. A few minutes in, this stranger and I spontaneously sang the Chicken song to each other.
(If you’re curious, it goes like this, “C, that’s the way it begins, H, that’s the second letter in, I, I am the third. And C, I’m the fourth letter in that word, O K, I’m moving in. E, I’m near the N. C-H-I-C-K-E-N, that’s the way you spell chicken.”) Chickens were a big deal in my hometown. This song was a favorite.
When we finished singing, she and I laughed. I smiled for the next three hours.
Closer to home, Camp Bon Temps in Breaux Bridge has, no doubt, created similar memories since 1964.
If you’d like to support Girl Scouts in the Lafayette area, click here: https://www.gslpg.org/en/donate/ways-to-give.html. If you’d like to support Camp Wahi in Brandon, Miss., click here: https://www.gsgms.org/en/donate/ways-to-give.html.
Girl Scouts and similar youth organizations have the potential to teach lessons in the moment and decades later.