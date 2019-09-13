Members of the Lafayette Fire Department salute during the Nation Anthem while attending the Lafayette Fire Department and first responders 9-11 Remembrance for the fallen heroes and victims in the 9/11 attack 18 years ago at Parc Sans Souci on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Lafayette, La.. A memorial wreath was laid at the Parc Sans Souci 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost.