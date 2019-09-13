E pluribus unum.
Out of many, one.
On Sept. 12, 2001, my family and I headed out to what were then parts unknown from our much loved home in El Paso, Texas. I had never been to Lafayette. I had never even heard of Acadiana. It was a new world on that day. And yet, we headed to new places to make a new home and community.
Because of the terrorist attack a day earlier, we couldn’t fly as we had planned. So, we drove across Texas and arrived in Lafayette two days later. Even though those early days in our new place — in the wake of our national tragedy — were dark, we found the blessings of Acadiana. Along with so many in this community, we have worked to fill the bulk of the years since with love and light.
We found our people. We celebrate birthdays and holidays with them. We also found other people we care about but don’t see as often — the sweet lady at the pharmacy who smiles and knows us by name. The people at the hair salon who ask about my daughters. The waitress at the restaurant who brings my husband an unsweetened iced tea before he orders it.
We are not from here, but we found a community here — just like we did in the other places we lived, in this country and even abroad.
E pluribus unum.
Out of many, one.
It’s our country’s motto, but it’s also a mindset. I wonder how it’s holding up.
Thanks to Ken Burns, lately I’ve thought of our national motto not only in regards to 9/11 but also the start of college football. Burns says college football, especially live college football, is one of the few “unum” activities we have left.
A college football stadium on a Saturday is one place where we’re all in it together. We are for this team or we are for the other team. How a person looks or where a person comes from matters not a single iota because we know when to pump our fist in the air at the right time to the fight song. Maybe our shirts match — or maybe they don’t. Those details don’t matter when it’s time to say, “Go, team.”
Burns says, as a country, we’ve got “too much pluribus and not enough unum.”
When I heard this statement, I thought about how “pluribus” my children’s and the rest of their generation’s perspectives are, compared to the relative “unum” of my generation's childhood experience.
As my generation can attest, we watched the same shows at the same time. Largely, we had the same cultural influences. We may have listened to one of a couple of radio stations, but for the most part, we were listening to the same songs at the same time. Often, we were feeling the same or similar feelings, too.
Regardless of our differences back then, the limited entertainment options contributed to a degree of homogeny in perspective. (I realize the drawbacks of group think, but maybe there are some benefits.) Clearly, there’s a lot more to life than television programs and pop music, but the unity those shared experiences helped to create contributed to our country’s “unum.”
Now, there’s just so much “pluribus.”
Don’t get me wrong. I’m a fan of “pluribus,” but I’m not a fan of pluribus-generated strife. I’m looking for common ground and more of an in-this-thing-together approach for mankind, starting with the country I call home.
So much emphasis on so much “pluribus” is wearing me down.
Other than a few notable mean-spirited exceptions, on Sept. 12, 2001, most of us were a lot more "unum." Jeannie DeRouen DelGreco, one of the friends I’ve made here, is a Louisiana native who was living in Manhattan back then. She says Sept. 12, 2001, was a silent day in Manhattan. She remembers waiting, alongside the rest of the world, to see when the survivors would start to turn up.
"On that day, everyone was kinder and patient and the city stayed quiet. We were so united. It felt like nothing could break this new bond we had,” DelGreco said. “I remember thinking back then that maybe the one good thing that would come of it was that we’d focus on love and not hate. Somehow we forgot even though we never forget.”
E pluribus unum.