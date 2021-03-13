When our daughters were tiny and could barely talk, we started going around the table after dinner and each telling our individual highlights of the day. Most nights, just our family of four shared. Other nights, a whole gang of friends were sitting at the table and joined in on our little ritual.
For Christmas 2018, I decided to take our after-dinner routine up a notch. I bought a notebook for us to record the highlights of our days. That book has become my greatest material treasure — as in the-one-thing-I’d-grab-if-the-house-was-on-fire level of treasure.
On Tuesday, we completed the final page of the notebook. On Wednesday, we started a new one.
The much-used, rumpled highlight-of-the-day notebook is a record of this season of our lives — from Jan. 2, 2019, through March 9, 2021. During 2019 and the first two months of 2020, our entries were rather sporadic. In that time, we had so many obligations, meetings, games, clubs and dinners out with friends. But on March 14, 2020, things changed. I even marked it, “Day no. 1 of COVID-19 quarantine.”
On that date, we started writing in the book every single night. Dinners had always been a big deal at our house, but with the launch of COVID-19, they became bigger deals — and our highlight-of-the-day book garnered even more attention and focus.
Our daughter Piper was a senior in high school last spring. Her entries in the book took a drastic turn after her school closed its doors March 13, 2020. I texted and called Piper and some of her friends at school that morning, begging them to take pictures of themselves in their plaid skirts and urging them to make the most of that day that might be their last day of in-person high school.
They later admitted they thought I was a tat off my rocker. I could tell they couldn’t understand what was happening, so I called the school too. Unlike my daughter and her friends who tried to humor me, the adult I spoke with didn’t hold back. She let me know up front that my suggestion that the world was about to change was way out of line and that school and the rest of life would resume in short order.
It did not.
Pre-pandemic, Piper’s highlights had been along the lines of, “Cheer practice was good,” or “This morning in B period, Riley and I danced.”
But in the week after her high school ended, her highlights were along the lines of: “I was in the hammock for a really long time. You could hear the water moving on the shore.” Or, “Watching the carpenter bee rescue his friend from the spider web.”
We were still last spring in a way we had never been.
We were also outside more than I had been since I was a kid. On some levels, it was such a profound and beautiful time. The weather could not have been more glorious. It was like the whole world was taking a deep breath and exhaling very slowly. The irony of that metaphor is not lost on me, but I keep wondering if this spring’s weather will be the same.
Looking back at last March, our book of after-dinner, daily highlights helps me remember the specifics of the universal sadness and fear that filled up so much space in our lives then. For example, on March 16, 2020, the highlight of my day was, “When we were finishing the Facebook Live interview with Silvia Bertolazzi in Italy and I played a recording of Luciano Pavarotti singing “Nessun Dorma.”
Remember that week? Remember when people in Italy were dying in droves. I had interviewed Silvia on social media to see what it was like in Italy. She called Lafayette home for years. In fact, she started the gelato sensation, Carpé Diem, in downtown Lafayette, but she now lives in her native Italy. A year ago she shared with us what we couldn’t imagine, what we thought our culture was immune to back then.
On March 18, 2020, I purchased a book called, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy. I then did a story time on Facebook Live and read the book, which includes such gems as, ‘”What do you want to be when you grow up?” asked the mole. ‘Kind,’ said the boy.”
Maybe, as a family and as a society, we have grown up some in the last year, but we still have further to go. I pray that we can be like the little boy in the book.