Two tidbits are necessary to appreciate the email that just sent me over the moon: I’m a grown woman, and I’ve never seen a professional soccer game.
Neither of those factors kept me from doing a happy dance when the notice came that a Roy Kent jersey was shipped my way earlier this morning.
In a year that has had more than its share of hard times, fictional Roy Kent, his fictional soccer team, AFC Richmond, and their fictional coach, Ted Lasso, have been a reminder that good is still out there. Yes, the show is fiction, but there have been times this year that I needed something to lean on.
While others may see Apple TV’s series, inspired by a 2013 promotion for NBC Sports, as nothing more than a classic fish-out-of-water premise, for me, it has been a lifeline — the antidote to 2020.
I am not a person who re-watches or re-reads things, but I will proudly own watching every episode of “Ted Lasso” three times — and considering a fourth.
This show has also reminded me that’s it’s OK not to know things, that being curious and asking questions is a good thing — and that one person, being true to who he is, can be an agent of change and spread joy, even hope, thus making his community, and thereby the world, a better place.
Early in the first episode when the lead character, Ted Lasso, realizes the extent to which he is despised in his new role — by fans, team management and players (Roy Kent, in particular), I knew I would love the show. Ted is unfazed. To his sidekick, Coach Beard, Lasso says something along the lines of, “Man, they are going to hate it when we win them over.”
With that one line, my heart went, “Swoon.”
Ted Lasso, the character, is an American football coach hired to coach an English football (soccer) team. He knows absolutely nothing about the new sport he has been hired to coach, but he, at heart, represents the best of coaches. (Maybe my lifelong appreciation of good coaches increases my love for Ted, the character, and Ted Lasso, the show.)
Despite being unabashedly awkward, Ted Lasso represents what I believe to be genuine leadership. He is kind. He is goofy. He is curious. He is flawed. He is good-natured and big-hearted. He lives forgiveness and light. He is a good person in a dark world.
Even so, the show is not sappy and ridiculous. It’s smart — and the music is wonderful. One of the reasons I appreciate watching it a second (and third) time is that I pick up more of the smarts.
I felt somewhat alone in my love for Ted Lasso (and more than a little goofy) until I learned that Brené Brown thinks she’s the self-proclaimed president of the Ted Lasso Fan Club. I would leg wrestle her for that title — and I would win.
She also loves Roy Kent, and I will give her credit for my idea of getting a Roy Kent jersey, which she mentioned on her podcast about Ted Lasso. If you’re still asking, “Who is Roy Kent?” He is a fictional aging English soccer star, almost a has-been in the Apple TV television series, “Ted Lasso.” I adore him, but not quite as much as I adore Ted Lasso himself.
The show is created by Jason Sudeikis, who says that Ted Lasso is a vibe.
If that is the case, I would define the Ted Lasso vibe along the lines of operating without an ego and living life for the greater good by seeking opportunities to help others find their way and become the best versions of themselves. Throughout my life, I’ve known several Ted Lassos. There are people out there who continue to do the right thing and work on helping other people’s lights to shine brighter.
All Ted Lassos are not fictional.