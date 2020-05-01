In the years to come, when we look back at the launch of the 2020 quarantine, I have a feeling that I’ll appreciate the way the pace of life changed considerably. I believe the thing I’ll remember most is the way, suddenly, our family spent countless hours sitting around a small, old, not-quite-decrepit table on our back patio.

For the first time in four years, our family is back together again, living under the same roof on a daily basis. Some adjustments have been necessary all around, but for the most part, life together again is better four years down the road. To our delight, one 22-year-old daughter and one 18-year-old daughter make for a more peaceful home than one 18-year-old daughter and one 14-year-old daughter.

We’ve developed a quarantine routine that works most days. We all have work to be done throughout the day. So, each of us does our own thing. Both girls are finishing their school work. My husband is creating art, and I’m working. We come together at night for dinner, which has turned into “the event” of the day.

Many of our discussions during the day are centered around what we’ll have for dinner that evening and who is doing what to get dinner ready. After dinner, we sit and talk for much longer than we have before. We each tell and record our highlight of the day in a little book. Then, sometimes, we play games. It feels luxurious.

We’ve eaten outside all but three nights of the quarantine. I pulled out my prettiest tablecloth for the old table on our patio. With penny candles fluttering in the light breezes, we dine looking over the Vermilion. Dinnertime and the extended conversation afterward have been like a balm to my heart during this turbulent time.

I keep marveling to myself, saying, “I can’t believe we haven’t eaten outside until now. We’ve lived in this house for 15 years. Until the quarantine, we had eaten outside on the back patio maybe twice.”

The truth is, I know why we never ate outside — and it’s nothing philosophical. It’s because the table on our patio wobbled. Something happened to the old table during one of its renovations, making it off-kilter, leaving one of its wrought iron legs ¾” shorter than the other three. With any pressure from any angle, the old table teetered and tottered, keeping rhythm like a lopsided tap dancer.

Sitting at that table had been nothing but an exercise in frustration.

For some reason, on the day the quarantine started, I took a bubble wrap envelope (one of an embarrassing number of such envelopes that has arrived at our home in the last year) and folded the envelope in half. Then, I folded it once more and stuck it under the short leg of the table.

Magically, the table was perfectly even.

Not even a blip of a shake. Sitting there instantly became completely enjoyable and the table solid and steady. One used bubble wrap envelope, that would have otherwise been relegated to recycling, changed the whole experience of our family being outdoors.

Granted, the weather has been beautiful too, but I wonder how much of the beauty we would have noticed without the used envelope in its new position absorbing the wobble like a pro?

So easy to fix. Yet, for all the years before, I had never taken the time.

I had taken the time to acknowledge the issue. I had wondered if we could have it repaired properly. I had thought about getting a new table. However, I had never connected the dots between our patio table and watching countless waitresses stick a folded-up napkin under a table in a restaurant.

I was running too fast. I didn’t take the time to think about how easy solving the problem would be. Even though the solution does not register as elegant — it still works remarkably well.

Plenty of problems are difficult or practically impossible to solve, but some problems just need a bit of thoughtful consideration and perhaps their own equivalent of a bubble wrap envelope.

Slowing down helps considerably.