Piper, our 17-year-old daughter, appreciates her vehicle more than most.
“I love my car more than anything in the world,” she said when I asked her about it.
Then, she paused.
“Well, not more than anything, but it’s in the top ten,” she said. “Top five, if we’re not counting people.”
Initially, she named her car Rooster, but she’s also decided to call it Lilleth. I’ve never liked any vehicle as much as she likes hers. However, since she was a toddler she has paid more attention to makes and models of cars than most. She also maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of gas prices. When I’m in a different part of town and need to get gas, I just call her and ask for the best prices around. She has not failed to deliver good information yet.
Her love for her vehicle, her first-ever car, has inspired our family to trace our car genealogy. I was 23 when I got my first car that I paid for. It was a white, non-descript 1988 Mazda 323, with black interior and no radio. I drove it for four years, until I packed up all my belongings, put them in storage and got ready to move to Europe to teach English. I sold it by myself and the money, albeit meager, funded my in-between job status and much of my trip.
This week, my husband and I went through every car each of us has ever owned. Memories of the purchase and sale of each vehicle are clean marks of the passage of time. Also, I was able to recognize some themes related to our cars. For example, until now, I had never realized how prominently Mustangs played in our car stories.
We went on our first date driving from Reno, Nev., up to Lake Tahoe in his 1989 red Mustang convertible. We later drove that car home to Mississippi from Washington, D.C. — in August, with the top down for the bulk of the trip. I lost a Mickey Mouse baseball cap on Interstate 95, when I turned around to reach for something in the backseat.
He remembered that in Mississippi, my great-aunt Mary Ellen, who had Down syndrome, fell in love with the car. She called it her Marilyn Monroe car. On the Sunday morning of our visit, my husband, who has never been much of a church goer but has always been a good guy, took Mary Ellen to church. I sat in the back seat and watched her smile all the way, riding in style with the top down, just like Marilyn Monroe.
One winter in D.C. was all it took for us to sell that car. Several years later, he bought a 1965 Mustang that needed restoring. A month later, he was transferred and left town right away.
I stayed behind to sort through moving details, which included selling the old Mustang. It was 1995, and an ad in the Washington Post kept our phone ringing. Grown men who drove 1965 Mustangs in their youth came out of the woodwork. They would call just to talk about the car without any intention of buying it.
After I sold my Mazda 323, a friend let me use a completely different old Mustang, which needed restoring, but I drove it anyway. We called it the “un-convertible.” The top was permanently down. Fortunately, I was living in Reno, where it hardly ever rains. Its unconvertibleness was not, however, the car’s notable quirk. On occasion, it would only go in reverse.
On one of my last nights living in Reno, friends and I went out to a casino. Per normal, I used valet parking. When it was time to go home, my friends and I were waiting by the door and we saw, from a distance, the valet heading toward us in the Unconvertible. He crossed the busiest street in Reno and pulled right up to the front of the casino, in reverse the whole trip. The top was, of course, down, and snow was falling gently.
I knew the trick to get it into first gear. We jumped in and laughed all the way home.
Indeed, cars and their associated memories have the potential to mark eras of our lives. I hope when Piper is my age, she can look back on Lilleth Rooster and smile.