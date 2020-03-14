Last year, I read a book by Sofia Segovia called “The Murmur of Bees.” Originally written in Spanish and translated into English, the story is set during the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918. When I read the book, I was struck by how little I knew about the deadliest pandemic in history. It infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide, about one third of the planet's population at the time. Between 20 and 50 million victims died globally.
The novel I read tracked how simple things like a woman’s decision to go play cards one afternoon changed the course of her family’s lives — the same with another family who survived because they had chickens.
The Spanish flu and COVID-19 are different, but the tone of the public’s response to COVID-19 reminds me so much of what I’ve read and learned about the public’s response to the Spanish flu back in 1918.
By nature, I am a risk-taking adventurer. Perhaps reading Segovia’s book has prompted me to be more prudent than I would be in most cases regarding my preparations for COVID-19. On the other hand, I don’t want to be a fear-mongerer.
The only thing I know for sure to do to curtail the spread of the virus is to wash my hands often. In fact, I’ll do so right now and encourage you to do the same.
Beyond that, for advice on how to approach these tremulous times, I’m turning to friends new and old. I’m checking in with them. I’m also looking to stories from the 14th century — not for that era’s medical expertise, but for insights into weathering the so-called “social isolation.” "The Decameron," written by Giovanni Boccaccio, is a collection of stories that tries to answer the question my friends and I have talked about this week: How do we maintain community in a time of social isolation?
I’ll offer no medical advice, but here are some suggestions for weathering this time, especially for those who haven’t worked or schooled from home before:
1) Call somebody.
Perhaps we will see a resurgence of, gasp, old-fashioned phone calls — the kind when you actually talk to each other. Make a special effort to check on the elderly. If you’re afraid or have questions, ask friends. They may not know the answers, but together perhaps you can find better resources.
2) Take time to go offline — books, jigsaw puzzles, games, fishing, journaling?
3) If you’re not feeling well, stay home.
4) Don’t shake hands or hug for now.
5) Make direct eye contact when you do see people. Give them your attention. Listen carefully.
6) Share. Don’t hoard.
7) For those who haven’t worked from home, many find that designating a special work place separate from the living/relaxing space is important.
8) A schedule works well for most.
9) Do some gardening. Put on gloves and dig in the soil. Plant flowers, herbs and vegetables.
10) Make sure your workspace is well-lit. Experiment with different types and wattages of lightbulbs and lamps to find what works best.
11) Find the right seating and desk, ergonomically speaking.
12) Get up and move. Moving around every waking hour makes us better versions of ourselves. If we can go outside, that’s better still. Take a walk outside at least once a day.
13) Take advantage of libraries’ digital resources. Borrow books to read on your phone, tablet or computer.
14) Be nice. People are doing the best they can and need your support.
Though my ideas are simple and may not work for everyone, they are offered in the spirit of help, kindness and consideration. If you have better ideas, please send them my way.