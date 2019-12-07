Two weeks ago, I read about an unusual astrological event called the Unicorn Meteor Shower. I realized from the start that an astronomer had given an ancient rare phenomenon a cool name to get it attention — and it worked. I read about the meteor shower and wanted to go to the country to watch the sky. The 10:15 p.m. approximate start time did not dissuade me.
With two days to spare, I figured I had time to organize a party. So, I invited friends to join me — two of them said yes. In this case, three was a party. The night was chilly. We loaded up a giant thermos with hot mulled cider. We gathered blankets, pillows and sleeping bags — and we were off.
Following country roads through rural Vermilion Parish to where my friend’s brother set up a flatbed trailer in the middle of a field assured me this was a night unlike most. Once we arrived, we unloaded our bits and bags, laid back on the flatbed trailer and looked at the sky.
For three hours.
It was glorious.
For two and a half hours, we didn’t see a single shooting star. Even still, the first 150 minutes were just as wonderful as the last 30 minutes — when we did see a meteor shower unlike anything I had ever seen before. This meteor show did not feature big stars sailing across the sky. Instead, they were little stars, some with tails, that moved about in small spaces. The next day when I saw a map of what the meteor band the earth traveled through looked like, what we saw made more sense to me.
Granted, the sky show was a thing of beauty, but the best part of the night was something I now know is called the “niksen” of it.
Niksen is a Dutch word that literally means to do nothing, to be idle or doing something without any use. Clearly, I do not have enough niksen in my life.
I had never heard the word niksen until after the night I spent looking at the sky from a flatbed trailer in a pasture in Vermilion Parish, but the sheer bliss my friends and I encountered that evening is all the proof I need to be a niksen evangelist.
Certainly, my friends and I spend more time than is good being productive, marking off things on a long to-do list. I understand that you too, gentle reader, are likely right there with us — tired of being so productive and need some niksen in your live.
No time like the present.
Set a date to go do nothing — for us, leaving just before 9 p.m. worked great. It was after all the obligations.
For those three hours, we relished having no purpose.
No phone.
No motive.
No outcome except time with friends — and that we happened to see something cool in the sky, but that did not turn out to be the main attraction.
My friends and I talked. We sipped cider. We loved the way the wind was blowing and could tell that the bay wasn’t far away. But for those three hours, there was no place we needed to rush toward. No phone we needed to answer. No child to take somewhere. No meal to cook. No email to read.
Doing nothing, alone or with friends, is highly underrated. Even if you don’t have a flatbed trailer in a pasture in Vermilion Parish handy, find a place to be outside and two or three hours for your own niksen experiment.
Niksen needs to be a part of the rhythm of everyone’s life. Certainly, it should not be as rare as spotting a unicorn or even a shooting star.