Some of my favorite days are the ones that take me places I never expected. Wednesday was one of those days. I left my house headed for Baton Rouge, with the primary intent of beating the 5 p.m. traffic. Instead, I found myself at Mel’s Diner on Johnston Street with a good hour to kill as the service station next door repaired a tire on my car.
I walked in to Mel’s without a plan beyond sitting at a table by the window so I could watch for my car. One of the waitresses was decorating for Christmas and we chatted.
Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line” was playing. I ordered a drink and considered full-on helping her decorate. But, she clearly had a vision and was enjoying the process so I hesitated. She had brought scissors from home and was not pleased with the low-quality tape.
The restaurant wasn’t crowded. Two men sat behind me discussing the books they read. Three 20-somethings were laughing in the corner. An older couple sat at a table near the bar, and two other people sat at the bar.
When my mom and I used to go to restaurants, we would often tell each other elaborate made-up stories about the people around us and the details of their lives. On Wednesday, with unexpected time on my hands and a column to write, I decided instead of making up stories in my head as to how the people in Mel’s ended up in that spot at that time — I would ask them and see if they were willing to share.
And, they were.
I started with the twenty-somethings in the corner. I had suspected they were students. I was wrong. Kilee Sheets, 21, from Gonzalez, is new to Lafayette. She’s a medical assistant and decided Lafayette was a good place for a fresh start. Her friend Chris Jenkins, 28, had driven over from Baton Rouge to visit her. He had heard about Mel’s and wanted to try it. Terry Brown, 27, also of Baton Rouge, came along for the drive. First and foremost, Jenkins wanted it known that he loves God. Sheets, when I asked the group what brought them out on a Wednesday afternoon to Mel’s, was philosophical.
“We came together kind of randomly, but we’ve formed a bond,” she said. “I believe human beings can do that. Regardless of our differences, we can find that we have a lot more in common than not.”
She went on to explain to me that if someone says something unkind to you that it’s probably just that he or she is going through something difficult.
“It’s not about you,” she said. “We are all struggling with something.”
I wished them luck and moved on to the next table where I met Jolita and Bill Bishop.
“This is our regular spot,” Jolita, 81, explained.
“It’s good clean food,” Bill said. “We eat here, Chris’ Poboys and Waffle House. She had a stroke and has MS, so we don’t cook much anymore.”
The couple has lived in Lafayette since the 1960s. They eat at Mel’s two to three times a week, if not more.
“I like peas and cornbread,” Bill said.
Just the way he said that made me know where he was from originally. I was right. Bill grew up in Canton, Miss., about 40 miles from where I did. His aunt and uncle lived in my hometown. Had we had more time, we could have come up with mutual kinfolks.
The two fellows discussing books left, and I moved on to the two folks at the counter. Even before I could begin my chat with them, Tonya Stelly, the Christmas-decorating waitress, said, “He’s a regular.”
Paul D’Amato has the Bishops beat by a lot. He eats at Mel’s every single day — sometimes twice a day.
“I live here,” D’Amato said. “It doesn’t pay to cook anymore with my kids in school and their vegetarianism and poultrytarism. I don’t cook anymore.”
With that proclamation, the wait staff had to disagree.
“Actually, he’s a great cook,” waitress Carla Russell said. “He brings us food.”
D’Amato, who was eating with his daughter, Ava, explained that he makes a birthday cake for each of the workers at Mel’s. He also makes Italian Wedding Soup — that’s his specialty.
“Everybody gets a birthday cake,” he said as he pulled out his phone and started showing me photos of all the fancy cakes he’s made in the past few months for the staff at Mel’s. With that, I saw the man who was fixing my tire peek through the window. My car was ready.
I headed along my way. Before I reached Louisiana Avenue, I caught a glimpse of the most beautiful moon I’ve seen in a long time. At Interstate 10, I had a clear view of the moon and watched it rise all the way to Baton Rouge.
The impromptu visits with strangers had warmed my heart and made me consider the stories we will never know and the gratitude I have in people sharing theirs with me. With my heart full, even the rush hour traffic wasn’t bad.