The Valentine’s clock is ticking. If you haven’t made plans, now is the time. Like I tell my kids, get gas when you have time — not when you need it.

Even in solid relationships, most of us appreciate some effort to celebrate Valentine’s Day. A little fanfare is good for the heart and keeps romance alive.

This week, as I reviewed Valentine’s Day plans with friends, a younger friend reminded me just how much one aspect of the romance ballgame has changed — dating today is a whole different thing.

This particular friend, at age 34, has been on the cusp of all things digital since she was a kid. Thanks to her, I’ve had a front-row seat to the evolving world of dating — and it's been quite the show. She is a professional, now living in a major metropolitan area, where the dating pool is large, which she says is the primary problem.

With full permission, I’ll share some of her story and insights. She’s used all the dating apps, but her current favorite is Bumble. Using her phone, she’s able to see a photo and short bio of a guy. If she's interested, she swipes on the photo or likes his profile. If he’s interested in her, they can start a conversation.

Jan Risher: Living the mystery that each day brings The adoption agency gave us a document that included everything the orphanage knew about her. She liked watermelon. She hated being hot.

She says most of the dating app scene is tedious and exhausting. She longs for the good ol' days of eHarmony and Match.com, when people had success in online dating that turned into something real.

From her vantage point, swiping has killed relationship potential.

Dating for her and her digital generation has layers that require careful negotiation my generation cannot fathom. For example, in the world of dating apps, my friend explains, moving communication from the app to text is a giant step. To make that jump, she has developed a line she believes ensures quality first dates: “You want to make things official and ask for my phone number?”

She then explained to me that men like thinking things are their ideas.

When I asked what her next dating move is, she said, “I think I found a sweet spot with divorced dads with kids. They seem to have their stuff a little more together.”

I explained I was asking if she had plans for the weekend. She laughed and told me she’s going to a winery with a guy who fancies himself a runner. I asked if he was a divorced dad with kids. She said, “No, I think he’s just a dude.”

Over the past five years, she has created and maintained what she refers to as her “Little Black Spreadsheet.” She uses it to keep track of the hundreds of first dates she’s had. If ever a database had movie potential, this one is it. The spreadsheet has nine tabs, including name, the digital app they used to meet, occupation, impressions, number of dates, faith, takeaway and code name.

Of the columns in the spreadsheet, the code names are my second-favorite category. They include names like Panda Cam, American Sniper, Lady Arms, The Peacock, Friday Night Lights, The Jesuit and The Unicorn (he was a Democrat who loved Jesus).

The impressions are my favorite. They include phrases like “curly hair, didn’t care,” “lawyer, whiskey drinker,” “his baggage has baggage,” “he and his dog are a package deal,” “awkward breakfast kisser,” “his fantasy football team is no. 1,” “really misses Hawaii,” “boring” and “loves Joe Biden.”

She is not sure when her never-ending cycle of dating will end. She has taken breaks from dating apps and tried what she refers to as “organic dating,” with much the same results. As Valentine’s approaches, she acknowledges whatever type of dating she tries has shown that she’s as much a part of the problem as anyone else — she just can’t settle on someone who doesn’t meet all of her expectations.