Greer, my 23-year-old daughter was so happy when I suggested taking the free tram back to the car.
We had all enjoyed the walk to the end of a long pier last week in St. Petersburg, Florida, but the idea of the open-air ride back to our car was music to her and my husband’s ears.
In general — and especially on trips to new places, my family often thinks that I like to walk too much and see too many things. Through the years, they have become suspect regarding my suggestions of places to go and things to see.
We didn’t have to wait long for the tram. As it pulled to a stop, I could see that about 40 people were already on it. The three of us took our seats on the one remaining empty row and we were off. The day was overcast, but dolphins jumping in the distance went a long way to lift spirits.
With the breeze blowing across the water, the pier and through the open tram, we could hear the driver make a short, unintelligible announcement over crackly speakers. I was basking in good things — so happy to be in a new town where my daughter was about to start grad school. We had come a long way to help her get settled. She was appreciative.
And then, the driver finished his announcement and clear as a bell, I recognized the first beats of the song. My heart jumped.
I caught the eye of a young woman a few rows ahead of me. She had the same reaction to the music. From our seats, we both started dancing — subtly I thought.
My dance moves were not as muted as I believed because the woman behind me noticed and said, “Get it girl.”
Then she started dancing too and said, “This is our music.”
We both started singing to the Earth, Wind and Fire classic.
“Do you remember, the 21st night of September?
Love was changing the mind of pretenders
While chasing the clouds away
Our hearts were ringing
In the key that our souls were singing…”
By the first chorus, my daughter’s eyes rolled and firmly planted far back in her head.
I didn’t care and took it up a notch, clapping above my head and singing the words louder. The young woman ahead of me started clapping over her head and singing too. Then the woman behind me starting doing the same. Then people all over the tram started singing loud and clapping, like we were at a concert. The people lining the pier all stopped to watch us go by.
And every single person (with the possible exception of my daughter) was smiling.
I expect I will remember the experience for years to come as the moment when things shifted out of the pandemic for me. Everybody was so happy to be with other people.
We sang, danced and clapped till the end of the tram line — a party of strangers on wheels singing and dancing in the breeze to Earth, Wind and Fire. The togetherness, fun and joy was in direct opposition to the solitude and fearfulness that we had known for so much of the last 15 months.
As the song ended, the tram reached the end of the line. It was mid-afternoon, but most of us tumbled out of the vehicle like we were leaving a club at midnight — laughing and leaning on each other. No one seemed to want the moment to end. We stood there for a minute smiling — and then those strangers and I opened our arms and hugged.
Had I not been so full of joy, I may have wept. The women who had been singing and dancing with me were as diverse a group as central casting could have pulled together — and we shared this extemporaneous moment of music and exhilaration. For the length of the new St. Petersburg Pier, we were a self-anointed glee club on wheels, singing a hit from 1978.
I don’t know their names or where they are from, but I believe they are still feeling that moment and likely telling anyone who will listen about its beauty right along with me.
Though my daughter has yet to admit it, I believe even she thought there was something special about the ride. Chances are that in the years to come, she will also tell the story, albeit from a different point of view — and that’s alright by me.