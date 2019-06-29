Even for those of us long out of school, summer offers a shift in schedule that makes for more time for reading — which makes me a happy girl.
In the 18 summers I’ve written a column in Acadiana, I’ve tried to share book titles I’ve thought others would appreciate. In many years past, I’ve collected recommendations from others to offer more diversity than those I’ve read myself.
This summer, however, the list is based solely on books I’ve read and enjoyed in the last few months.
Finding great books is a gift. When I’m reading a great book, I have this constant, underlying joy no matter what I’m doing because I know I will soon be able to pick up that book and continue the story. I hope to share that feeling with readers.
The book I’m reading now — “Lethal White,” by Robert Galbraith (the pen name of J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame) — is just such a book, even though it doesn’t fit the stereotype of books I gravitate toward. This one is gritty, suspenseful and, if it runs the way of its predecessors in the series, it will also be somewhat violent.
However, its exceptional storytelling grabs my imagination. The characters stay with me, almost like friends.
“Lethal White” is Rowling’s fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series. The main character, Strike, is a one-legged detective who solves crimes in London. The book is full of interesting characters, twists and turns. I’m savoring every minute of it — a glorious state for a reader.
Perhaps because I’ve been traveling a lot lately, I’ve had more time to read than usual. Though my preference is to read historical fiction (and I’ve found some good ones — see below), I’ve also read other types of books, including some excellent nonfiction.
“The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean, is an amazing account of the downtown Los Angeles library’s history and the fire that almost destroyed it. The stories and characters that Orlean uncovered in her exhaustive research have stuck with me.
The other nonfiction book I’ve read this summer is “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown. I’m reading it as part of the Dare to Read Dare to Lead series sponsored by Women United, a part of the United Way of Acadiana. Brown’s book is an excellent read for anyone who wants to become a better version of him or herself.
The other books I’ve read recently (and recommend) include:
- “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick — A simply lovely book. It is a thoughtful, beautiful and tender story of love and understanding about an English widower who uncovers secrets about the wife he loved for decades.
- If you’re looking for something wonderful and uplifting to read, look no further. “Mrs. Queen Takes the Train” by William Kuhn is a fictionalized account of the queen of England taking an unplanned jaunt on a train and the small community that comes to her assistance. It’s a lovely, quirky story.
- “The Sandalwood Tree” by Elle Newmark — A story set toward the end of colonial India, as told through the eyes of a young American wife and mother.
- “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish — Going back and forth between 1660s London and the early 21st century, this book is the interwoven tale of two brilliant women and how their stories connect through Jewish texts.
- “The Overdue Life of Amy Byler” by Kelly Harms — An easy but lovely read about a librarian who comes into her own.
- “The Storyteller’s Secret” by Sejal Badani — A New York-based journalist follows her family’s roots back to India and uncovers secrets that make her own life make more sense.
- “Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton — Similar to the book listed above except this book is set in Cuba. A journalist goes to visit her family’s ancestral home and returns to her life in America with a deeper understanding of her family and the culture that made them who they are.
- “The Tea Rose” by Jennifer Donnelly — Fiona Finnegan figures out how to get from 1880s London to New York City. In the process, she builds an empire.
- “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” by Hazel Gaynor — I loved this story and learned a lot about lighthouses while reading it. The story goes back and forth between different generations of women in 1838 and 1938 and the lighthouses they helped tend.
Happy reading!