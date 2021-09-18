Outdoorsy is not a word my friends or family would use to describe me.
Despite that, for two years, I’ve planned a weeklong rafting trip down the Salmon River. In the process, I convinced 16 other women to join me. With a couple exceptions, they weren’t outdoorsy either.
Last week, these ladies and I traveled from five states to converge upon Clarkston, Wash., where we packed our Sporty-Spice-wear into dry bags and boarded a school bus headed for the wilderness of Idaho, a wilderness on a level difficult to imagine in Louisiana.
For example, on the evening of the first day of rafting down the river, our guides realized they hadn’t brought a piece of necessary equipment. The next morning, a guide named Becca kayaked another guide, Wilson, across the river. Wilson got out of the raft and hiked eight miles up a sizable mountain to find a road, where another person from their team drove 4.5 hours and met him with the equipment and an extra kayak. Wilson then kayaked back to camp.
In general, the six guides on our trip were superhuman. I wondered if they might be an alien life force. I was exhausted carrying my overstuffed dry bag and setting up my cot.
Meanwhile, the guides got up, prepared an exquisite breakfast, broke down the camp, loaded everything, guided us down the river, set up a mini-camp to prepare a gourmet lunch, then paddled another 10 miles to unload everything, set up another full camp and prepare a dinner worthy of a feature in a culinary magazine.
The meals were extraordinary. The guides played along with the theme nights I had planned. Case in point: on toga night, they prepared rack of lamb, spanakopita, tzatziki sauce and an incredible cake cooked in a Dutch oven.
We had no cell service. We wore no watches (except for one lady). We woke when the sun rose and one of the guides leading yoga in the sand. The temperatures were cool and crisp.
We slept under the stars every night. I’ve never done that before in my life. Its awesomeness cannot to be overstated. Granted, our guides brought cots, mattresses, sleeping bags and sheets. Plus, bugs didn’t bother us.
But mostly on this trip, we laughed. I laughed more last week than I think I’ve laughed in any other week in my life. My only responsibility was lugging that giant dry bag through the sand to set up my cot.
Beyond that, we sang. We danced. We fished. We found beautiful rocks. We admired beautiful places. We hiked. We sat along the river’s edge and appreciated the cold water. We told stories. We had a square dance, a talent show and played games galore. We watched shadow puppets. We listened to each other. We cheered each other on. We stumbled around in the dark and figured out how to live without running water. We paddled our hearts out in kayaks and rafts through Class II, III and IV rapids. On top of all that, we witnessed an event close to a modern day miracle — I’ll save that story for later.
The whole week was as if the galaxies of stars we watched in the giant sky before we went to sleep aligned. Everyone was happy. I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life.
While I knew most of the women who went on the trip before we left, I only knew a handful of them well. After a week on the river, I know most of them considerably better — and am grateful for new and deeper friendships.
On our last day on the river, I chatted with our lead guide, a woman named Robin. As we discussed the incredible experience, its magic, the way friendships form and the guides work so hard to make things work out. She said, “The river does most of the work.”
I’m not sure if she’s right about that, but I know love rivers. I always have. (In fact, as I write this column, my husband and I are on our way to see the headwaters of the Mississippi River.)
Last week’s confirmation of my river love led me to fantasize if our experience on the Salmon could be duplicated. I know that’s impossible. Another trip down the Salmon would be wonderful, but it wouldn’t be the same.
To paraphrase Heraclitus, “No woman ever steps in the same river twice. For it's not the same river and she's not the same woman.”