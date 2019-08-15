After 26 years of unrequited emotion, a quarter horse named Inseparable Love finally brought us together.
Before I continue, rest easy in knowing that my husband is aware that I married him (more than 25 years ago) on the rebound.
Julia Roberts is to blame (or gets the credit — depending on how one looks at the situation). Finally, all these years later, I have professed my unwavering devotion to my original love, Lyle Lovett. Now, he and I both can revel in the might-have-beens.
Through the generosity of friends with quarter-horse connections to Lyle and his family, after his concert Tuesday night at the Heymann, I went backstage. I will be grateful to this family until I can remember no more.
The concert itself was a walk down memory lane. I was giddy like a kid and have a strong emotional attachment to much of Lovett’s music — there’s a good reason why.
Back in early 1993, before mere mortals had access to the Internet, I left for Slovakia, a country that was 12 days old when I arrived. I went to teach English in a remote village in the Carpathian Mountains near the Polish and Ukrainian borders. Aside from my red lace-up ropers, all the warm clothes a girl from Mississippi could muster and a canned ham, I packed a small, portable CD player with six CDs — James Taylor’s Greatest Hits, Crash Test Dummies’ Ghosts that Haunt Me, the soundtrack of Les Miserables and three Lyle Lovett’s CDs.
My dictionary, “A Prayer for Owen Meany” and a Canadian named Andrew Harnden rounded out my access to English. No television. No radio. Granted, my students were learning and we had fun communications, but the rhythm of those conversations was as stilted as the piano tunes I learned in fourth-grade music theory classes.
So, for the bulk of 1993, I listened to Lyle Lovett. Appreciation of his tunes, wisdom and lyrics came easy.
I was on the cusp of adulthood and had zero information coming in from the outside world, except what friends sent me in hand-written letters and the once-a-month phone calls. As one does in a similar state, I daydreamed and did my best to make plans for the future.
I had decisions galore to make about how my life was going to go. There was this guy back home who had asked me to marry him in the fall of 1992. I had said, “Hold that thought,” and left to teach English in Slovakia. I wanted to get the whole marriage thing right and had to come to a decision about my prospects.
After untold hours listening to Lyle Lovett’s music and studying the lyrics, I came to a conclusion. If things didn’t work out with my guy back home, Lyle and I could build a wonderful life together. Yes, he was unaware of me, but we had mutual friends who could introduce us.
The potential of this relationship seemed real in the head of a twenty-something who had little to no communication with the outside world as she sat in a one-room flat in the frozen Carpathian Mountains in the year of our Lord nineteen hundred and ninety-three.
I returned to the States later that year after my incredible adventure, but I still hadn’t made up my mind about the best path regarding marriage. On my first night back, I had jet lag and was wide awake at 3 a.m. I picked up an old copy of People magazine. Julia Roberts was on the cover, wearing a wedding dress.
I thought, “I wonder who she married.”
I opened the magazine and there she was with my man, Lyle — it was the message I needed.
That was 25 years ago, and I’ve been telling that story ever since. On Tuesday night, I got to share it with Lyle Lovett himself.
When I got to the part about him marrying Julia Roberts, he looked at me and said, “Well, I should have married you instead.”
Had I scripted our meet-cute, I could not have dreamed up a more perfect response from him. Thank you, Lyle, for your generosity and kindness — and all the years you’ve been there for me. Your response cemented that I was not misguided in my youth and now you know too.
Thanks also to that other fellow who waited. He loves this story almost as much as I do and has made the past 25 years as good as a marriage can be.
Sometimes a happy ending is as unpredictable as horse racing — especially when it includes a girl who loves to dream as much as she loves a good story, a generous musician, a patient man, a good friend with her parents and a broodmare named Inseparable Love.