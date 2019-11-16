I’ve had the lyrics for a country song rolling around in my head for 12 years.
Last week, much to my surprise, I noticed a song-lyric competition being promoted online. I decided the minimal entrance fee was a small price to pay to enter the contest, which required writing down the lyrics I had been considering for 12 years. So, I did.
I genuinely don’t have expectations of winning, but maybe someone else who reads my entry will see the potential I do. I know nothing would have become of the-country-song-in-my-head as long as it stayed there.
As Tyron Picard once said to me, “You miss 100% of the shots you never take.”
So, now my potential song has a chance.
Plus, the process of getting it out of my head, taking it to that next level (getting it organized and properly written in black and white and then submitting) was fun. The song lyrics competition was a perfect way to shake up my brain and put it in a different mode.
Throughout my life, I’ve been a big believer in applying for things, whether or not I thought I was qualified or had a chance at winning — though I had never heard Picard’s perspective put quite so succinctly until a few years ago.
Some opportunities have knocked me down in the universe’s obvious attempt to coerce me to try for something new. Most of those times, I’ve obliged the universe and put my hat in the ring. I just knew things would work out as I had hoped, whether that meant getting the new job or winning some other contest.
And yet, almost every time that I thought I had it in the bag, things ended up not going in the direction I had been wanting.
Other times, applied for opportunities on a lark — like the writing residency I won at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming earlier this year. I happened upon the application on the last day it was open. I doubted I would be in the running and wasn’t certain it would be something I could do even if I was accepted, but lo and behold, a month later I was invited to participate. I figured out a way to make it work and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was a gift I will cherish. (To be clear, I could list plenty of applications I’ve completed that I didn’t “win” or even that I never heard back from.)
When friends ask me if they should apply for a job, I ask them if they are sure they want the job. They usually say, “I’m not certain if I do or not.”
I tell them, “Well, if you apply, they may offer it to you. At that point, you’ll have the option of whether or not to take it. However, if you don’t apply, you definitely won’t have to make that difficult decision.”
The hordes of people one might expect to try for things is rarely the case. Most people just don’t get it together — for whatever the reason. Maybe they are trying too hard for everything to be perfect.
Seeking perfection is often the enemy of completing good work. The sentiment isn’t a new one. Voltaire quoted an Italian proverb in 1770 when he wrote, “The best is the enemy of the good.” Shakespeare said something similar before that.
The point is opportunities abound. Seeking them and then doing what it takes to be considered is one way we advocate for ourselves. One of our jobs in life is to find the possibilities that fit us or the ones we aspire to fit us — and then raise our hands, fill out the forms and send in the documents on time.
As I’ve been writing this column encouraging readers to go for it — apply for the job, fill out the form, enter for the contest, put your name in the hat for the artist residency or whatever else is on your horizon, my 17-year-old-senior-in-high-school daughter got in on the action.
In an unplanned twist of fate, she had no idea what I was writing about this week, but she just picked up the book of scholarships I bought a few months back and has filled out the paperwork for 17 of the 2,845 scholarships available.
May she and her sister, and you and yours too, continue applying for all the things, taking chances and raising your hands to be considered. And maybe one day, you’ll be riding down the road singing along to my country song.