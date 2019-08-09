The past week has been a sad one. On occasion, I’ve felt the need to retreat to my mental and emotional happy place.
Fortunately, I had one handy.
Only a week ago, I was live and in person in my happy place. I recognized the moment as it was happening. A few minutes were so perfect that I tried with all my might to lock everything in my memory — how the breeze was flowing, the beautiful aromas, how the birds were singing, how the temperature was just right, how the dappled light was dancing, how the music was soothing. Though I couldn’t see it, I could tell that the ocean wasn’t far away.
Perhaps this next part of the setting may seem a bit shallow, but I was sitting in a comfy chair outdoors, getting a spa treatment — something called a hair crème massage. I had never experienced anything quite like it. Imagine a head massage with a luscious, delicious-smelling cream and warm water flowing. My daughter was getting one too. She sitting beside me. I couldn’t see her face at the moment, but I knew we were both smiling — and the world was as lovely as lovely could be.
Being aware of the moment and recognizing its goodness is not to be underrated. That recognition can be a balm, both in the moment and in the days to come.
I believe that my “happy place” has the potential to last. A lot went into getting to that place. On the last full day of our recent trip to Asia, my 17-year-old daughter, Piper, and I took an early-morning ferry from Singapore to a place called Batam, a tropical Indonesian island, barely one degree north of the equator.
The ferry ride was only 40 minutes, but the two places’ differences were extreme — as different as San Diego versus a small, remote Mexican pueblo. Singapore is full of bright and shiny. It’s high-tech and over the top, with crazy, rich Asians all around. Batam was a slower pace of life. Just getting there required a leap of faith. We had been told that once the ferry arrived, we would go through Indonesian immigration. Then, just outside immigration, a driver would be waiting just to take us to a spa called Tempat Sanang. It sounded like a lot of effort for a day or peace and tranquility, but a friend in Singapore had been before and assured us that the experience was worth the effort. She didn’t make the trip with us, but she took the time to walk me through verbally before we went and assured me that the experience would be lovely.
She was right on every count, but I am still glad I had that firsthand confirmation because the road to my happy place was bumpy. It was lined with ramshackle buildings, lean-to homes and shops, pieces and parts of automobiles and motorbikes of days gone by. I was taking in the sights and living on faith that there were better things to come. I had no idea what to expect — a state of being I love.
An anonymous quote sums up the experience: When you make peace with the fact that the purpose of life is not happiness, but rather experience and growth, happiness comes as a natural byproduct. When you are not seeking happiness as the objective, it will find its way to you.
That insight also helped me understand why people saying that they’re planning on “making memories” gets under my craw. If making memories is the objective, then something is missing in the intent and likely in the experience. Just go for the experience and the growth. The happiness will follow and help sustain even during the difficult times.