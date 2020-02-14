My mom called right after the game ended.

She said, “Dad slept through the Super Bowl.”

I said, “I’ll head that way in the morning. You get him in to the doctor first thing tomorrow.”

Neither of us was smiling. He hadn’t been feeling well for several weeks, but when she told me that this man who lives and breathes football did not watch the Super Bowl, I knew something was seriously wrong.

Less than 48 hours later, I was sad to learn I was right.

In an age of so much medical murkiness, his team of physicians was able to figure out within hours that he has multiple myeloma. Though there is no cure, the diagnosis came as a strange almost-relief to both my mother and me. It explained so much we had not been able to understand.

We knew he was sick, but cancer had not crossed our minds. When the doctors asked if there was a family history of cancer, my mom and I looked at each other and thought hard. Remarkably, we could not come up with a single person in his giant family who had ever had cancer — that’s including 27 first cousins and 41 second cousins on his mom’s side of the family and an unknown number on his dad’s side.

I mention all those cousins and kin folk for a reason. During the 10 days my dad has been in the hospital, these people, most of whom I have known my entire life and my parents have known most, if not all, of theirs, were there for my family in ways big and small — as were the many friends my parents and I have loved through the decades. Anyone who has spent time in a hospital with a family member knows how difficult the experience can be, but still I have appreciated the opportunity to bask in gratitude for the community of love and support my parents have built and modeled.

I also recognize the privilege such an upbringing and network of assistance offer. In that sense, sitting in the hospital, much of the time with both of my parents and one, if not both of my brothers, was cathartic. I felt bolstered by so much love and took time to reflect on that curious transition of roles between childhood and adulthood, child and parent.

The experience reminded me so much of Eudora Welty’s “The Optimist’s Daughter.” It's a short book about a woman named Laurel who grew up in Mississippi and moved away. As her father is dying, she goes back home and finds herself immersed in the tight-knit neighborliness a small community anywhere can offer. However, Laurel's community, like my own, was in Mississippi and featured all the quirks and wonders found there. I know those quirks and wonders well. Throughout her time at home, Laurel rides the waves of memories that emerge with each person and place. She talks herself through the complex emotions that go hand-in-hand with home, hope and loss.

The 10 days with my dad in the hospital have been like that — a strange bridge between the past and the present, a bridge that begs and answers questions, ones said aloud and those kept nearer to the heart. I’ve spent more up-close-and-personal time with my parents and both of my brothers in the past week than I have in decades. I am grateful we have had this time. I am grateful we have laughed more than we’ve cried.

By the time you read this, we expect my dad will have had his third chemo treatment and be home. The plan is that he will return to the hospital in Jackson for weekly chemo treatments indefinitely.

For now, he is much stronger than he was and we pray his healing continues.