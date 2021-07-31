I got an Apple Watch back in 2015 shortly after they came out. I’ve worn it almost every day since. The fitness app of the watch has three rings that measure how many steps I take, how many hours I stand and the number of minutes I exercise and move in general. For the first few years I owned the watch, I gave the fitness app’s “rings” only cursory attention.
But back in March 2020, when the pandemic and quarantine kicked into high gear, I started walking briskly every day and closing the move and exercise rings. I also became more conscious of making sure I stood a minimum of two-minutes for at least 12 hours each day. I started closing all three rings every day and continued doing so for months. I also began to make a point to track my sleep, aiming for at least seven hours a night. Even though my exercise wasn’t strenuous, getting movement, sufficient standing and sleep every day became a habit. I could tell a difference. I had a new level of pep in my step.
Closing the rings became routine until the world started opening back up again and I had obligations beyond my home. While I had made sure to check the rings, get the exercise and close the circles, one day earlier this year, I realized that life had gotten away from me. By early evening that day, my exercise, movement and standing rings were low. Almost frantically, I started exercising and moving. The problem was, there weren’t enough hours left in the day for me to hit the standing mark.
At 11 p.m., after a year of getting the satisfying closed-rings on my watch, there weren’t enough hours left to hit my mark
That moment of realization that I couldn’t get the hours back made me consider the other ways in life that I couldn’t get time back.
Back in 2008, inspired by watching the movie “Mamma Mia” multiple times with my then 11-year-old daughter, ABBA’s song “Slipping Through My Fingers” inspired our family to spend a chunk of the following summer in Paris. Our daughters were 11 and 7 when we went.
The lines of the song that pushed me over the edge were: “What happened to those wonderful adventures? The places I had planned for us to go? Well, some of that, we did, but most we didn’t and why I just don’t know.”
So, we packed our bags and went to Paris.
Ours was not the luxurious trip you may envision. We did the full six-weeks on a shoestring. The truth is that summer was the first time in my husband’s and my married life that we had the time to do something so outrageous. My husband had worked for the same company for 34 years and was unceremoniously laid off in the fall of 2008. I had taken a one-year teaching job and also had the summer off. Even though neither of us had work lined up for the fall, I knew we would never have the chance again. I also knew that our daughters’ childhoods and our time together as a family in that way was slipping through our fingers, just as the song says.
If given the chance, I would do it a thousand times again. In fact, I would stay longer.
Occasionally, I still miss standing for enough hours in the day. However, in life in general, I try “to capture every minute” (another line from the song). Even so, the clock keeps on ticking.
I’m more conscious than ever in considering the fine line between filling time with meaningful activity and taking enough time to relax. In June, perhaps misguidedly, I started grad school. It has added a layer of work to my already-full life that I am questioning. I do not celebrate at the feet of the god of busy, but these days I have to keep my nose to the grindstone to make all the components of my schedule fit in a day. Grad school is a one-year obligation. I am trying to keep life as level as possible to keep the plates spinning, the balls in the air and accomplish this goal. More than ever, I recognize the finite number of hours in a day. While I don’t want life to slip through my fingers, I also see the value in resting too.