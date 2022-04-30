Most days, I wear a single bobby pin in my hair.
I’ve done so for several years and have gone through an untold number of bobby pins. I have no idea what happens to the bobby pins. Perhaps, like socks in the dryer, they just go on to the great gathering place of lost things in the sky.
However, until yesterday, for the past six weeks, I’ve used a single bobby pin, the same bobby pin — every day. I knew it was my only one. I carefully placed it in a safe place every evening and knew exactly where to find it every morning.
The packs of bobby pins I’ve kept in my makeup drawer evaporated somewhere along the way in the 64-mile move we made to Baton Rouge. Yesterday, my husband unpacked a box — and there they were, legions of bobby pins I kept on hand for bobby-pin emergencies.
Today, I wore a new bobby pin because for whatever reasons, now that the abundance of bobby pins had reappeared, this morning, I couldn’t find the one I’ve used every day for six weeks.
When I knew I only had one bobby pin, I kept up with it and took care of it. I put it in a safe place at night. I remembered where it was in the morning and went right to it. When I knew I had plenty, I'm ashamed to say that my level of bobby-pin attention slipped. I didn’t take care — simple as that.
I call it the curse of plenty versus the blessing of little.
I’ve seen the theory in action particularly when visiting developing countries where I’ve met people who had little but carefully tended what they had.
I suppose the care a lack of plenty inspires is one of the benefits of living with less — or what we call “a minimalistic lifestyle.” Not only do you have fewer things to keep up with, keep clean and find a place for, you’re able to give the things you have more attention.
Long before our move in March to Baton Rouge, I realized that the Marie Kondo and the minimalist lifestyle she touts did not come naturally to me. She encourages people to ask themselves, “Does this item bring me joy?” and decide from there whether to keep it or not. Picking up all those things, joyful or not, from one home and moving them to another was an eye-opener.
Perhaps joy wasn’t the appropriate right word to use to describe my feelings about the boxes and boxes of things. Additionally, the fact that I broke my leg mid-move and wasn’t able to physically participate in the process of purging was not the gift one might think.
Relying on friends and those hired to pack boxes of our nonminimalist, yet joyful life and then move was much like plenty — a blessing and a curse. (For reference: If you’re wondering, friends take much more care in packing than many hired to do the same.)
But back to the bobby pins.
While I was happy to find the box that had the items from my bathroom vanity, I recognized that I would likely not be as diligent anymore in keeping up with my single bobby pin — a character flaw perhaps, but also human nature. The case of the missing bobby pins brought home to me the beauty of having, maintaining and keeping up with less.
Now that my broken leg is beginning to heal, I’m using energy to figure out what I can get rid of and, to quote Marie Kondo, what brings me joy and what to keep. I’m also examining and trying to improve my perspective in tending to what I have — whether in plenty or not.