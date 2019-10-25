Two weeks ago, I wrote a column about the biscuits my mother made nearly every morning of my childhood, their deliciousness, their being my ultimate comfort food. I also admitted that though I love cooking and am typically willing to try anything, after I failed miserably at duplicating my mother’s biscuits more than three decades ago, I gave up.
I appreciated the unwritten recipe passed down from generation to generation in actuality and as basically a form of culinary storytelling, but I stopped trying to make them.
After all, why did I need to learn how to make them? My reasoning was on the lines of, “Why do something that requires so much effort and isn’t good in the end when someone else does it so effortlessly and creates sheer deliciousness?”
For more than 30 years, I left it at that. My inability to make biscuits was an accepted fact of life.
Even when both of my brothers learned to make my mom’s biscuit recipe, I told myself, “That’s great, but I can’t make biscuits.”
However, after I wrote my Ode to Biscuits column earlier this month, something changed. Though he was kind and generous in the process, my baby brother talked me through the “recipe” and instructions again and the lesson was the perfect insult and inspiration — just the shakeup I needed, I decided, to question the story I had told myself for more than 30 years.
So, I started trying to make the biscuits. Nearly two weeks ago, we ate my first effort of biscuits. They were on the borderline of being hockey pucks.
A couple of days later, I made another batch. I had thought the issue with the first batch was that I didn’t mix them enough. Turns out, that was not the issue. These were more like dirt clods, but my sweet family lathered them up with butter and syrup and smiled.
Then, I rewatched my mother’s Christmas biscuit-making video (a video I’ve probably watched 20 times and was shared with previous biscuit column). I picked up a critical detail. She adds nearly a cup of buttermilk. I had used a fraction of that.
Then my brother sent me a photo of his preschool age sons making biscuits — and another photo of the finished product looking perfect.
It was on. I was going to make good biscuits. Batch No. 3 was significantly better.
And by batch no. 4, I had it. Though not perfect, they could have almost passed for my mom’s.
For more than 30 years, I had not even tried to make them. Yet, in less than two weeks and four tries, I figured out how to do it. I even figured out a real recipe for the process. I believe others can duplicate these biscuits — and the world needs more good biscuits.
Granted, many versions of biscuits are in this wide world. This version is likely different from your grandmother’s, but I promise you that with some butter and a little syrup or jam, these can be a salve to the soul after a long day — or a long year.
They are also proof that an old dog can learn new tricks.
A legitimate recipe for Nelda Risher’s buttermilk biscuits
2 cups self-rising flour (she prefers WR Flour) — sifted
(extra flour to work with the dough to shape the biscuits — about a half cup)
¼ cup vegetable oil, plus some for skillet
A splash of tap water (I’d estimate about a tablespoon)
Almost a full cup of buttermilk
10-inch well-seasoned cast iron skillet
*optional — pastry mat, wax or parchment paper
Preheat oven to 425 Fahrenheit. (Some ovens may only require 400 degrees. You’ll need to experiment.) Pour about 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil into the skillet.
Sift the flour — at least once, twice won’t hurt — into a large mixing bowl. Add the liquid ingredients. Use a wooden spoon and mix only until all the flour is worked into the dough — the less you mix, the better.
Add about a half cup of flour to the pastry mat. (My mother has always used wax paper for this part. I use parchment paper.) Handling as little as possible, fold dough from bowl to floured surface, shaping into approximate 12-inch tube, about 2.5 inches wide.
Cover your hands with flour and pinch off about an inch of the dough. Handling the dough as little as possible, cup it in both of your hands. Shape individual pieces into domed discs and place in skillet. Repeat and place each piece right beside the last, circling the edge of skillet and then filling in middle with others. Part of the beauty of these biscuits is their lack of symmetry. Don’t get caught up in trying to make them all the same size.
Bake for 22-27 minutes, depending on oven — till tops are a golden brown. Remove from oven and slice individual biscuits from one side, leaving the opposite side connected. Place a pat of butter inside. Serve with syrup, jam, jelly, preserves or marmalade.