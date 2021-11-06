Fourteen summers ago, my husband, daughters and I headed north to Arkansas to visit a friend. Who knew the visit would eventually lead to a country song?
The backstory: In 2007, we were driving on Highway 3, north of Bossier, when we passed the most gorgeous field of sunflowers. Midway through the field, right along the road, stood a sign that read something along the lines of, "We love you, Clyde."
I couldn’t get that beautiful field out of my mind the whole time we were in Arkansas. Who was Clyde? Why the sunflowers?
On the way back home five days later, I was keen to take a picture of the incredible field. When we got to that spot in the road, the flowers were gone — no sign, no sunflowers, nothing but a sallow field.
I was mystified.
Even back then I was writing a weekly newspaper column and kept an eye out for column fodder. A disappearing field of sunflowers and a cryptic sign fit the bill.
Later that week, I called the school I had noticed just beside the field. I knew if I could speak with the school secretary, I could learn the story of Clyde. (Most school secretaries can tell you everything you need to know about a community.)
I was right. Sherry Bennett, the registrar, told me that Clyde had been an only child who had grown up farming.
“That's all he knew," she said.
She explained that Clyde had been driving a tractor on a levee. A wheel slipped off the levee. The tractor tumbled over — and a family's life plans and dreams all changed in an instant.
She told me his dad’s name. I called him and told him I understood if he didn’t want to talk, but if he did, I wanted to hear the story of his son Clyde and the sunflowers.
Syd Burt wanted to talk.
He told me the 15 acres of sunflowers we had seen were a fraction of the flowers planted in Clyde's memory. In all that year, he planted 175 acres of sunflowers. He said it was his fourth and final year to plant the flowers. He had decided to sell off the family farm.
All these years later, that conversation with Syd Burt haunts me. It was the saddest interview I’ve ever done. By the time we were finished, we were both weeping. The father explained that his son had often spoken of how pretty it would be to plant fields of sunflowers. He and his wife planted them in their only child’s honor.
However, between the time my family and I first saw the giant field of gold and when we headed home five days later, too much North Louisiana rain caused the sunflowers' beauty to fade. Syd Burt and his wife Billie couldn't let the sign proclaiming their tribute to their son stand in front of a field, withered and wasted.
"My wife and I went out there and just took the sign down," the old farmer told me back then. Then, he paused. "I tell all of them that the first thing they should do is to hug their children every night, because you don't know how long you're going to have them."
Now to the country song: Last year, I did an online creative workshop with people from all over the world. One day, I met a Scottish songwriter and told him the story of Clyde. I wrote a few lyrics, but the idea didn't go anywhere. I didn’t know much about song lyrics. My efforts were rather feeble. He and I went back and forth, but the song never went anywhere.
Even so, I believed the song had potential.
Turns out my virtual Scottish friend agreed with me. A month ago, David Fee of Campbeltown, on the Mull Of Kintyre, Scotland, sent a recording of his new song, “The Ballad of Clyde Burt.”
He says it's still a work in progress, but I see it a testament to the staying power of some things — including a country boy I never met named Clyde. When I originally told this story 14 years ago, I closed it with, “Maybe Syd Burt has the right idea. Maybe it's the responsibility of those of us lucky enough to witness spectacular beauty to keep certain memories alive.”
I appreciate and marvel at the forces that came together to create Fee’s song, The Ballad of Clyde Burt. Click here to listen: https://feetunes.com/the-ballad-of-clyde-burt