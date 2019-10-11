I am not an early riser by nature, but on Wednesday morning, I voluntarily got up at 6:15 a.m. My mama, Nelda Risher, was visiting and made homemade biscuits. She had already buttered the hot-out-of-the-oven-cast-iron-skillet-cooked biscuits.
It was enough to get me out of bed. My mother’s biscuits make the whole world a better place. They are special.
Her mother taught her to make biscuits — and my mother’s mother’s mother taught her to make biscuits.
While I knew my grandmother well, my great grandmother, carrier of my mitochondrial DNA, died before I was born.
For some reason, on this trip to visit us, my mother brought old photographs of her mom, born in 1897, and her mother’s mother, born in 1876. As we were looking at the pictures this week, I realized how little I knew about that particular great grandmother.
So, I asked Mom what she remembered about her.
She told me that in 1949, her mother’s parents built a small house right beside the house where she grew up. My mom was 6 at the time.
“I had a path that I ran all the time from their house to our house, our house to their house,” my mom told me this week. “I had never had orange juice before they moved beside us. They often had canned orange juice and she would give me more of it than she should have. It was the best stuff.”
My mom went on to tell me about the wonders of the flower garden her grandmother created in their front yard, armed with nothing but seeds and a hoe.
“She started with a little plot of land. She got out there with her hoe and tilled the soil. She planted all kinds of flowers — with little paths throughout the yard,” my mom said.
She went on to explain that the little plot grew until flowers overtook the whole of the yard.
“There was not a sprig of grass — just rows of flowers. Zinnias were my favorite,” my mom said. “We don’t even have a single picture of that flower bed. Well, really, it was a flower yard.”
My great-grandmother had eight children. She cooked pies, cornbread and biscuits, but mainly she worked with her flowers.
Even so, her biscuits live on. Though cooking methods and standardization of ingredients have changed, those are the biscuits my mom made Wednesday. Chances are, my great grandmother’s mother taught her how to make them.
I confess that I have, to date, failed my maternal line. I have not mastered the recipe, but my baby brother makes them often. He has this “written” recipe that my mother explained to him. I will share it verbatim. (I’m also including a video I took of my mom on Christmas morning that was never intended for public viewing, but I’ll do anything to spread the love of biscuits.) Note: my mother’s measurements are not standard.
She insists on using WR Self-rising flour. My brother uses organic regular flour and adds salt and baking soda to make it self-rising.
Nelda Risher’s biscuit recipe
Work some air into the flour by scooping it and pouring it out.
Then get something like maybe 2 cups if you’re making one skillet of biscuits.
Then a brooooop of oil — probably like a 4 count.
Then a spuuuuush of water (3-4 count from the tap).
Then add enough buttermilk to make it barely a solid. You want it very sticky.
Pour a decent bit of oil in your cast iron skillet and roll it around.
Get some wax paper and flour it well. Get more flour for your hands.
Get about a palm full of dough and work it into a ball and gently place into skillet. (This is the hardest part and will take some practice. My brother says that the good news is that this recipe cost about 43 cents to try, in case you have to throw it out.)
Once you get about six or seven biscuits in the skillet, right together, clean your hands and get a little oil on your hands and pat the top so all of them are slightly covered and dented.
Put in the oven at 400-425 degrees for 18-22 minutes.
Take them out and cut in half to butter.
I love to eat these biscuits with Blackburn’s Syrup, but they’re delicious with jam, jellies and preserves, too. Make good biscuits and share them with the ones you love. Go forth and make the world a better place.