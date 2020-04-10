Last week, my friend Rob Wise in Baton Rouge told me, “It’s like the world has hit control alt delete.”
He and I believe that we will come out better on the other side. In the meantime, the important thing is for each of us is to stay home, wash our hands and be there for friends and family.
Finding creative ways to do so is key.
Enter Lola Kate Mire, age 8.
Third-grader Lola Kate can teach most of us a thing or two about how to stare down the Covid-19 crisis.
Active in CYT, a local theater group, Lola Kate wasn’t only bummed when play practices were cancelled, she was bored.
So, she decided to write a play.
Then, she organized online auditions and twice-a-week practices. Her friends were so enthusiastic, they’ve turned it into a musical with choreographers who work one-on-one with each cast member. Lola Kate explained to me via Zoom that one girl is making a playbill, which is going to be an ombre from dark purple to light purple to dark pink — and finally to light pink.
“With the help of friends, we’ve made it happen,” she said.
I asked how many people were involved in her play. Lola Kate used both hands and then some to count.
“Fifteen people, ages 8 to 18,” she said. “I’m 8. I’m the youngest, but I’m not in it. I’m just the director.”
The play, titled “Fighter,” is comprised of 16 short scenes and bows. It’s about a girl name Maddie who is bullied. Maddie and the bully audition for a talent show — and the plot thickens.
“We’re using songs already written including ‘Fight Song’ and ‘Scars to Your Beautiful,’” Lola Kate explained.
They practice every Thursday and Saturday on Zoom. On her iPad, Lola Kate showed me the color-coded script, explaining that Maddie’s lines are an “orangeish-brown color,” while Maddie’s brother’s lines are purple.
I couldn’t help but wonder about her thoughts on the whole situation we’re experiencing now, so I asked.
“I’m a lot more creative than I thought,” she said. “I’ve learned that we can learn so much. I’ve learned about all the technology to contact people. I didn’t know I could type out a play. Technology has blown me away.”
Again, she’s 8 years old.
Then, she said, “Did you mean what I think about the play or about Covid-19 in general?”
I assured her either answer was fine.
“Well, about Covid-19, I know for sure like in my neighborhood, we’ve seen people we’ve never seen before. It’s like a real community. We’ve gone on so many bike rides. We’re being safe and socially distant but trying to have as much fun as possible,” Lola Kate said. “But about the play, you’ve got to talk to Nicoline. She is soooooooooo talented. You have to hear her sing. Then, you should speak with Olivia Swilley.”
When the director speaks, I listen.
Nicoline Perrin, a 12-year-old-L.J.-Alleman sixth-grader, is Maddie, the star of Lola Kate’s play. Nicoline is most complementary of 8-year-old Lola Kate and her directing abilities.
“Lola Kate knows what to do,” Nicoline said. “On Zoom, she’s like, ‘Get to work.’”
With her “Dream big” poster behind her, Nicoline explained that her typical schedule is jam-packed. She enjoys play practices but is appreciating less structured time.
“Usually, I have so much to do after school. I have never had time to go play soccer or roller skate with my brothers. Our street just got fixed and is smooth now — so we roller skate a lot,” she said. “I never had time to do that before. It’s fun.”
Reminder, she’s 12.
Olivia Swilley, 10 years old, is a fourth-grader at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Scott. In “Fighter,” Olivia plays the role of Emma, Maddie’s best friend. She is a fan of the play’s third-grade director.
“Lola Kate is helpful and encouraging. If she has notes, she’s going to say it in the nicest way possible,” Olivia said. “She has a lot of …what’s the word I’m looking for…self-control — and she has the self-confidence to do this.”
Olivia says the moral of the play has inspired her already.
“Don’t be afraid to do something that you love. Maddie, the main character, is afraid but she auditions anyway,” Olivia said.
In the bigger picture, Olivia says the Covid-19 situation is a little scary to her.
“My parents are saying, ‘We’re doing everything we need to do. You don’t have to be worried,’” she said. “I’m trying to handle this in a real way — not how some people are treating this as a joke and not doing everything they need to do.”
Olivia said she appreciates her friends and the play.
Her advice to others: “Wash your hands. Try to do things with your family. You can use this time to learn more about your friends than you ever knew. You can make a play, for instance.”