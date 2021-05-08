On All Saints Day, I had a difficult-to-translate problem. My family was in another place in the cemetery and I had no place to put my purse.
Let me offer some context.
On Nov. 1, 2020, I ended up in what is basically my father’s family cemetery in rural Mississippi. My parents, husband and I walked around reading the names and dates we’ve read every time I’ve ever visited, with my father recounting the stories he knew about each person we named. The monuments date back to the early and mid 1800s. Some were covered in moss and lichen and difficult to read, but we managed and my dad rose to the occasion.
For example, one of my ancestors was a woman named Bama Chestnut. The story goes that she rode a buffalo across the Tombigbee River on her way to Mississippi.
I come from hardy folk.
The light was perfect on that All-Saints afternoon. I was attempting to photograph each tombstone, being as respectful of the graves as possible, awkwardly balancing and leaning to get the best angles for the photographs. My purse kept getting in the way.
Hold that thought.
Long ago, a woman I respect told me it was bad feng shui to put one’s purse on the floor or ground. She said that doing so did not bode well for one’s financial situation. She acknowledged that the belief may not be logical but said to give it a try. That was 15 years ago. I’ve been just superstitious enough to do my best to carefully put my purse on a more appropriate surface ever since. I’ve also been more careful with my money in general — which I think could be the whole point.
At any rate, there I was, basically alone in the cemetery, with nowhere to put my purse.
I looked to my left and saw Sarah Risher’s tombstone, standing tall. It read, “Sarah Risher, born May 8, 1834. Died, June 8, 1913.”
Her tombstone looked so sturdy and tall.
My natural instinct was to ask permission, but no one was there except Sarah and me. Even still and for whatever reasons, I said out loud, “Great-great grandmother Sarah, would you mind holding my purse? I could hang it right here while I take a few photographs of the family you helped create.”
And with that, I was certain Sarah wouldn’t mind — like I could feel her response. I felt like she said, “Sure, what a beautiful purse!”
Even though my purse is, by today’s standards, rather plain, it is made of soft, red leather. As I gently hung it on my father’s father’s father’s mother’s stone, I felt an unexpected, almost instant connection to her as a real person who had walked in that place. For the first time in my life, I truly considered this woman who had only been a name on stone to me until that moment.
She had lived very near a neighboring thicket of pine trees. She survived through the thick of the Civil War on her own with six young children. Even a war that culminated in justice is a horror for those caught in its agony — and the area where Sarah Risher lived was ravaged by the war in almost every way possible.
Yet, she survived.
Her husband left her with children ages 9, 8, 7, 6, 5 and 4 — and he went off to war. In 1866, after the war ended, he came home and they had three more children.
Aside from where she lived, her parents’ and her nine children’s names, the details about her life are sparse. However, on that day the whole time I was walking around taking the photographs, I was smiling. I felt like I had shared a moment with my great-great grandmother. I’ve continued to think about those minutes we shared in the months since.
Beyond her thinking my purse was pretty, I felt like my great-great grandmother would have been so proud that things worked out, not just for me but the hundreds in the generations that have followed her. That tiny moment provided a glimpse of recognition into all the mothering she must have done through those years of hardship — and that her effort amounted to a legacy.
Because as a mother, she persevered.